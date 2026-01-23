Take On Two Tour de France Legends At L’Étape Dubai This Weekend

Dubai weekends are usually full of brunches, beach trips, and the occasional adrenaline rush. But if you’re looking for something a little different this January, something that gets your heart racing and your legs moving, there’s one event you won’t want to miss. L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France, presented by Škoda, is back this weekend, bringing the thrill, the challenge, and yes… the Tour de France spirit right to the heart of the city.

From family-friendly rides to epic race routes, there’s a chance for everyone to get in on the action and maybe even feel like a pro for the day

Saturday is all about family fun! The festival kicks off with Škoda Family Day at Expo Village Park, where everyone from tiny tots to adults can get on two wheels. Highlights include:

Škoda Kids Race: Short, safe, and super fun races for little cyclists. Everyone leaves with a medal and a Škoda Cycling License.

Škoda Family Ride: A relaxed 20 km spin through the park. Ride together and enter the raffle for cool Škoda prizes.

Kids Obstacle Challenge: Cones, ramps, and skill stations to test balance and confidence (plus giveaways).

Jersey Signing Sessions: Meet Tour de France legends Peter Sagan and Zdeněk Štybar in person!

Bonus: Check out the Škoda test drive zone, and see the new Superb Wagon, take it for a spin, and you might even WIN a Škoda car for 3 months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Škoda UAE – Ali & Sons (@skoda_uae)

This is also your chance to take on the legends

New for 2026, the Škoda Tour de France Legends Challenge lets you test your cycling power against Sagan and Štybar on static bikes. Top the leaderboard, and you could WIN a jaw-dropping 3-day VIP Škoda Tour de France experience… flights, accommodation, riding with the legends, and even a helicopter fly-over of the peloton. Yep, really!

Sunday is race day and you can choose your challenge:

Epic Race – 112 km

Classic Race – 67 km

Both routes are closed-road and professionally timed, with King of the Mountain and Sprint sections along the way. Finish at Expo Village Park in true Tour de France style and race for the iconic jerseys (Yellow, Green by Škoda, Polka Dot). Male and female winners of the Epic Race also get the VIP Škoda experience — double win!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Volker Voit (@volkervoit)

If you think that’s all you’re in for this weekend… think again!

Munch munch munch at Race Village & Fun Zone: Food, entertainment, interactive experiences, and giveaways.

Get involved at the Pre-Event Social Rides: Warm-up rides across the UAE to build the cycling buzz.

Entry perks you’ll LOVE: Škoda owners get special gifts, and early registrants get promo codes and family-friendly treats.

Whether you’re here for the thrill, the medals, or just a fun weekend with your crew, L’Étape Dubai 2026 has something for everyone. Get ready to ride, race, and maybe even challenge a legend — see you at the start line!

The Important Bits

When: 24–25 January 2026

Where: Expo Village Park, Dubai

Register & Info: Škoda UAE L’Étape Dubai