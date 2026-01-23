Take On Two Tour de France Legends At L’Étape Dubai This Weekend

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Dubai weekends are usually full of brunches, beach trips, and the occasional adrenaline rush. But if you’re looking for something a little different this January, something that gets your heart racing and your legs moving, there’s one event you won’t want to miss. L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France, presented by Škoda, is back this weekend, bringing the thrill, the challenge, and yes… the Tour de France spirit right to the heart of the city.
Saturday is all about family fun! The festival kicks off with Škoda Family Day at Expo Village Park, where everyone from tiny tots to adults can get on two wheels. Highlights include:
Bonus: Check out the Škoda test drive zone, and see the new Superb Wagon, take it for a spin, and you might even WIN a Škoda car for 3 months.
New for 2026, the Škoda Tour de France Legends Challenge lets you test your cycling power against Sagan and Štybar on static bikes. Top the leaderboard, and you could WIN a jaw-dropping 3-day VIP Škoda Tour de France experience… flights, accommodation, riding with the legends, and even a helicopter fly-over of the peloton. Yep, really!
Both routes are closed-road and professionally timed, with King of the Mountain and Sprint sections along the way. Finish at Expo Village Park in true Tour de France style and race for the iconic jerseys (Yellow, Green by Škoda, Polka Dot). Male and female winners of the Epic Race also get the VIP Škoda experience — double win!
Whether you’re here for the thrill, the medals, or just a fun weekend with your crew, L’Étape Dubai 2026 has something for everyone. Get ready to ride, race, and maybe even challenge a legend — see you at the start line!
When: 24–25 January 2026
Where: Expo Village Park, Dubai
Register & Info: Škoda UAE L’Étape Dubai
