Take Your Inner Child Out For A Day With Disney Characters In Dubai

There’s a time and place for grown-up things: tax returns, soy lattes, and “networking events” that are really just lukewarm Americanos in a conference room. But every now and then, you’ve got to ditch the adulting and let your inner 7-year-old take the wheel…

Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic, gliding (quite literally) into Coca-Cola Arena from September 18–28 – and no, it’s not just for the kids!

This isn’t just a show; it’s an all-out throwback, complete with twirling princesses, heroic quests, and music that’ll make you sing like nobody’s watching (they will be watching, please try to hit the right notes during Let It Go).

But the real magic? Is how this show sneakily doubles as a nostalgia-packed wellness session. Think about it: when was the last time you just felt pure adolescent kinda joy? When did you last cheer for a talking snowman or cry over a lantern-lit boat ride with a girl who hasn’t had a haircut in 18 years?

Whether you’re an exhausted parent, a Disney fan, or someone simply craving some serotonin, Into the Magic is your escape

Watch Moana defy monsters (and gravity), feel Belle’s bravery melt even the iciest hearts (pun very much intended), and ride the marigold bridge with Miguel in a celebration of family that will absolutely hit you in the feels.

This is theatre on ice meets epic animation meets personal breakthrough. And yes, Mickey and Minnie will be there too – because of course they will.

So skip the spa day. Your inner child’s been waiting for this moment since 1995. Because who needs another dinner reservation when you can have magic on ice?

The important info

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? 18 – 28 September