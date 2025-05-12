Tamer Hosny And Al Shami Are Hitting Dubai’s Stage Together For The First Time

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing two of the Arab world’s biggest stars under one roof, it’s happening—and it’s happening in Dubai… yay!

For the first time ever, Egyptian megastar Tamer Hosny and Syrian hitmaker Al Shami will be sharing the stage on May 31. If you’re into pop bangers, emotional ballads, or just screaming your lungs out with thousands of other fans, this night has your name on it.

Tamer Hosny, aka the “King of the Generation” (and honestly, king of our hearts), is bringing his A-game back to Coca-Cola Arena

With a career spanning over 20 years, he’s released hit after hit—like “Awelny Kalam”, “Fealan Mabyetneseesh”, “Heya Di” and “Kol Marra”—and earned a reputation for energetic shows that draw huge crowds. His mix of pop, rock, and Egyptian folk music has made him a household name across the Arab world and beyond.

Joining him on stage is Al Shami…

The acclaimed Syrian singer known for emotional tracks like “Sabran” and “Ya Leil W Yal Ein.” With a voice that stands out and lyrics that connect, his music continues to gain popularity throughout the region.

While both artists have previously performed solo at Coca-Cola Arena, this will be the first time they perform together—a HUUGEEE moment for Arabic music fans. The concert will feature live performances, visual productions, and a celebration of both artists’ musical journeys.

The important bits:

Date: 31 May 2025

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets: Starting from AED 295