teamLab Phenomena Introduced Two New Artworks That Mess With Your Perception

If you’ve been to teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, you know it’s basically a place where art and technology mash together in the most surreal way. And now, the multi-sensory experience just got bigger with two new artworks: “Massless Suns and Dark Suns” and “Megaliths in the Roots Garden.”

These new pieces are now live, and they’re not your usual “look at this painting” kind of art. They’re immersive, interactive, and totally mind-blowing.

“Megaliths in the Roots Garden” goes deeper than you think

The first thing you’ll notice is that the journey doesn’t stop upstairs. It continues downstairs, where the roots of the trees stretch into a lower level like they’re growing in mid-air.

It looks like something out of a fantasy world, like nature is refusing to be contained by floors and ceilings. Clusters of megaliths (big stone structures) rise around the roots, creating this weird, beautiful contrast between the natural and the man-made.

The vibe? Resilience, coexistence, and life thriving in unexpected places.

“Massless Suns and Dark Suns” is basically light you can touch

The next part of the experience is “Massless Suns and Dark Suns,” and honestly it feels like stepping into a dream.

Instead of physical sculptures, you’re interacting with light, which is pretty wild because it only exists through perception. You’re walking through a space where radiant spheres of light move and change based on how you interact with them.

It’s like the art is alive, and you’re part of it. The whole point is that what you see depends on you. Your movement, your presence, the environment. It’s a living art piece that changes every time someone walks through.

It’s definitely a must-visit

These new additions are the kind of art that doesn’t sit still. They evolve in real time, responding to the people in the space. So no two visits are the same, and that’s kind of the whole point.

If you’re into immersive experiences, visual storytelling, or just want to see something that looks like it belongs in a sci-fi movie, this is worth checking out.

What you need to know before you go

Where: teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District

Size: 17,000 sqm (so yes, it’s massive)

Hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Tickets: available on the official website

If you’re in Abu Dhabi and you’re looking for something that feels like a whole new reality, this is YOUR SIGN!