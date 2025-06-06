The UAE’s Bold New Media Powerhouse Is Shaking Up The Industry

You’ve probably seen your fair share of headlines about Dubai companies shaking up industries: real estate, shopping, banking, business… the usual suspects. But media? That’s a new one. And that’s exactly what’s happening. One powerhouse is stepping up and doing something epic. From Abu Dhabi to the world, this game-changing launch is putting UAE media firmly on the global map.

There’s a new player in town, and it’s not just here to join the media scene; it’s here to redefine it. Meet Multiply Media Group (MMG)

MMG is the UAE’s latest mega media force, launched by Multiply Group, the investment holding company based in Abu Dhabi. If you’re into bold moves and industry shakeups, you’re going to want to keep your eyes on this one.

Multiply Group just rolled three of the UAE’s top outdoor advertising giants, BackLite Media, Viola Media, and Media 247, into one sleek, supercharged unit: Multiply Media Group (MMG). That’s 3,000 premium outdoor advertising units across the UAE in one portfolio. Let that sink in!

From your daily drive down Sheikh Zayed Road to high-impact digital screens lighting up Dubai’s skyline, chances are you’re already seeing their work, and it’s only getting started. MMG wasn’t just quietly unveiled, it made its debut on the global stage at the World Out of Home Organisation (WOO) Annual Congress in Mexico City. But that’s not all. As part of the reveal, MMG quite literally lit up the world with a global DOOH (digital out-of-home) media takeover, turning screens in major cities into a canvas for their arrival.

This isn’t just about more ads on more screens. The media group partnered with serious muscle (like RTA and the Department of Municipalities & Transport). 75+ of MMG’s premium assets can be seen all along Sheikh Zayed Road! Multiply Group is also part of IHC, the most valuable holding company in the Middle East, and it is valued at over $240 billion – YOWZA! The move is about bringing AI, scale, innovation, and serious strategy to the media game.

With MMG, they’re not just eyeing the UAE. The goal is to expand into Saudi Arabia, the UK, Europe, and the US, setting up a UAE-headquartered player with global ambition.

Here’s what you can expect to from MMG:

Invest in high-potential media assets

Use AI and data to optimise ad performance

Build strategic partnerships across regions

Supercharge growth in and out of the UAE

MMG’s launch shows how Abu Dhabi and Dubai are becoming centres of media innovation, not just in the region, but worldwide. So, whether you’re in media, tech, marketing or just a fan of seeing the UAE rise, this is one of those moments where you can say, “We saw it coming.”