The World’s First Autonomus Drone Championship Is Going Down In Abu Dhabi!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Abu Dhabi is about to level up the game…literally!
YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS!
View this post on Instagram
This is not your average drone race…
Picture this… AI-powered drones making split-second decisions on their own, going head-to-head against elite human pilots in a no-limits showdown. The stakes? A jaw-dropping $1 million prize pool.
It’s science, speed, and spectacle all in one!
This isn’t just about drones—it’s a whole futuristic festival.
Expect free-entry access to live entertainment, gaming zones, interactive showcases, and DJ sets that’ll keep the energy sky-high all day. Bring your crew, your fam, or just yourself…there’s something for everyone.
Plus FREE ENTRY! Just register here
Alsooo, there’s a bonus, FALCON CUP FINALS!!!
As if this wasn’t already the most insane tech-sport event of the year, the Falcon Cup Finals are also happening, featuring the best FPV pilots battling it out for ultimate drone racing dominance.
This is the future of mobility, and it’s all going down in Abu Dhabi!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service