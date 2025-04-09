The World’s First Autonomus Drone Championship Is Going Down In Abu Dhabi!

Abu Dhabi is about to level up the game…literally!

The A2RL x DCL Autonomous Drone Championship is dropping into Marina Halls 1 & 2 at ADNEC on April 11-12, and trust us…

YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS!

This is not your average drone race…

Picture this… AI-powered drones making split-second decisions on their own, going head-to-head against elite human pilots in a no-limits showdown. The stakes? A jaw-dropping $1 million prize pool.

For the first time ever, fully autonomous drones will race against DCL’s top pilots, proving once and for all if human reflexes can outmatch AI precision.

It’s science, speed, and spectacle all in one!

This isn’t just about drones—it’s a whole futuristic festival.

Expect free-entry access to live entertainment, gaming zones, interactive showcases, and DJ sets that’ll keep the energy sky-high all day. Bring your crew, your fam, or just yourself…there’s something for everyone.

Important Deets!

When: April 11-12, 2025

Where: Marina Halls 1 & 2, ADNEC, Abu Dhabi

Time: 10 AM – 6 PM (Both Days)

Plus FREE ENTRY! Just register here

Alsooo, there’s a bonus, FALCON CUP FINALS!!!

As if this wasn’t already the most insane tech-sport event of the year, the Falcon Cup Finals are also happening, featuring the best FPV pilots battling it out for ultimate drone racing dominance.

This is the future of mobility, and it’s all going down in Abu Dhabi!