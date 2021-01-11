A HOLOGRAM Concert And A Brand New Food Central: DSF At City Centre Deira Is The Real Deal

3 words to give you life this January – DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL! Honestly, how Dubai Shopping Festival keeps getting better and better every year is just beyond us! Bringing you hundreds of things to do every week from Jan 7 to Jan 30 2021… Mark your calendar ASAP for the following events… This year the DSF celebrations at City Centre Deira is one for the books. There are heaps of games and competitions happening at the brand new food Central, PLUS never-seen-before Hologram performances! So, the likes of Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera will be performing their top tracks in hologram… HOW cool is that?! Get down to City Centre Deira, for a bonafide feast at ‘Food Central’, hologram concerts from world-famous superstars and heaps of fun competitions and activities! The Food Central will be open to visitors every weekend from 7 Jan.

Eat, shop, attend a hologram concert and REPEAT this DSF!! First, a drone show lighting up the Dubai skies, and now this? But yoooo, it’s 2021, how are you even shocked at hearing the words ‘hologram concert’?! Expect HEAPS of games and competitions at Food Central and you can even help your self to delish treats from restaurants dotted around the mall. Want to strut your stuff? There are dancing comps, singing comps and games with prizes up for grabs plus LIVE karaoke happening on 21-23 January and 28-29 January. (Take note peeps, you could win food vouchers for restos across the mall – delish!)

Not *just* about food, Food Central brings you the ‘tribute to pop’ hologram entertainment See just how much of a smart city Dubai really is by attending the much-talked-about Hologram Concert running at CCD from Jan 7 – Jan 16 2021! An MC will have you bopping about to plenty of tunes, you’ll play ‘guess the lyrics’ and then the main event…Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera look-alikes will take the stage (in hologram format!) to belt out their biggest tunes! Thriller and Poker Face anyone?! Take note: This is FREE and VERY worthy of your time!