It's All About That Belly-Rubbing Food Experience At These Two Sleek Restos At The V Hotel
Only two things matter in life, good food and good vibes. GOOD FOOD. AND. GOOD VIBES.
Get both and more at the re-launched Summer Place Dubai Chinese resto on the 31st floor of the V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. Established back in 1988 from the original Metropolitan, the revived resto is back with a brand new menu featuring steaming dim sum, roast duck and other pan-Chinese classics with a side of Dubai’s most sought-after views.
Being one of Dubai’s very FIRST oriental restos, the Summer Place Dubai stays true to its roots while gassing it up to keep up to the current wave.
Not only this, but the Sky-high bar V Lounge in Al Habtoor City boasts incredible views, a cosmopolitan menu, a DJ pumping up the night… all in all the lounge sets the stage for a night you’re not bound to forget anytime soon.
A glittering skyline + fresh menu + sleek oriental interiors = Summer Place Dubai
Look out to a view that extends all the way to the Arabian Sea with a glass of red in one hand and a chopstick holding a dim sum in the other, only at the Summer Place Dubai.
Head down to the buzzing Asian resto every Monday for some the ultimate duo, Duck n Dimsum.
Deets:
- Prices: From AED 55 – AED295
- Dates: Daily, 6 pm to 1 AM
- Offers: Duck, Dim Sum, Dessert and Unlimited house bevvies every Monday
The ‘V’ in V Lounge in our view stands for a VERY, VERY good night!
Weekend blues are no longer a thing on the days you head down to the V Lounge and spice things up. The lounge promises you a loungy vibe with a contemporary menu and some creative cocktails.
Deets:
- Prices: AED 35-AED 95
- Dates: Daily from 8 am to 3 am
- Offers:
-Monday Funday event = unlimited bevvies and 3 sliders for AED 149 per person (With live DJ and a bongo performance all night long)
-Chopstick Geisha Ladies Night, every Thursday – unlimited sushi & bevvies starting from AED 145 (Timings: 9 pm -1 am)
