It's All About That Belly-Rubbing Food Experience At These Two Sleek Restos At The V Hotel

Only two things matter in life, good food and good vibes. GOOD FOOD. AND. GOOD VIBES.

Get both and more at the re-launched Summer Place Dubai Chinese resto on the 31st floor of the V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. Established back in 1988 from the original Metropolitan, the revived resto is back with a brand new menu featuring steaming dim sum, roast duck and other pan-Chinese classics with a side of Dubai’s most sought-after views.

Being one of Dubai’s very FIRST oriental restos, the Summer Place Dubai stays true to its roots while gassing it up to keep up to the current wave.

Not only this, but the Sky-high bar V Lounge in Al Habtoor City boasts incredible views, a cosmopolitan menu, a DJ pumping up the night… all in all the lounge sets the stage for a night you’re not bound to forget anytime soon.