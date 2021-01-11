Latest
Here Are The Ultimate Packages To Make The Very Most Of Dubai Racing Season
Dubai peeps are no strangers to The Meydan Hotel which is all class and luxe!
Coming at you with world-class views, hospitality, amenities and entertainment, this hotel overlooking the skyline of Downtown Dubai and The Meydan Racecourse is one that you only get to see in Tom Cruise movies!
Combining contemporary luxury with exceptional dining options across the hotel, that offer you nothing but the best, it’s no wonder that The Meydan Hotel sees unending lists of loyal customers that keep coming back for more. And now with their FAAAB offers, how can one simply resist heading down to the scenic hotel for a night out?!
Not sure what we’re on about?! Then listen up!
Spend a minimum of AED150 at The Meydan Hotel and you can catch the Thursday and Saturday horse races for FREE with those coveted terrace views
And all you gotta do is spend a minimum of AED150 at any of the hotel’s F&B outlets. Khalas, it’s as easy as that.
BTW! You can also book yourself a room at the boujee Meydan Hotel to enjoy unbeatable race views right from your balcony, along with your platter of cheese and bottle of bubbly. #WINNING!
Choose from classy views and deelishh yet affordable F&B packages as you celebrate Dubai’s racing season
Re-discover the glitz and glamour of Dubai as you soak in the Dubai World Cup, racing season! And for this special occasion, The Meydan Hotel will set the scene for celebrations with an array of activities, perfect for horse racing and non-horse racing enthusiasts everywhere.
Set amidst the lively surrounds of Farriers Restaurant and Millennium Lounge, enjoy a ‘Dine and View’ experience with commanding views of the legendary Meydan Racecourse track.
Take your pick every Thursday and Saturday this Jan as you discover Dubai’s most renowned 5-star hotel like never before.
Start the weekend with a bang with this Thursday itinerary:
From 6:30 PM to 10 PM (each day includes 7 races of 35 mins)
- 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th January
- 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th February
- 11th March
- 8th April
On Thursdays, choose from the 90s Forever Evening Brunch or Ride in Style at the Millennium Lounge
90s Forever Evening Brunch at Farriers Restaurant
Get transported into the ditsy and fun 90s as you hit play on the Walkman and roll it back to the golden decade. The guilty pleasure of the tunes, views, and the yummy feast will have you grooving until closing.
Price:
- AED 149 per person inclusive of soft beverages
- AED 299 per person inclusive of house beverages
Time: 7 PM – 11 PM
Ride in Style at the Millennium Lounge
Channel your inner equestrian as you dine and wine away enjoying the spectacular views of The Meydan racecourse. From the cold mezzes to pizza and more, take advantage of the best seats and nibbles in town.
Price: AED 150 per person
Time: 6 PM – 11 PM
Make the most of your Saturday with this racing line up:
From 5:30 PM to 9 PM (each day includes 7 races of 35 mins)
- 16th & 30th January 2021
- 13th February 2021
Add some sizzle to your Saturdays enjoying the BBQ Flavours newly-launched Live BBQ Night at Farriers
Savour a selection of sizzling BBQ charred to perfection, from seafood to Arabian, and accompanied by cold mezzes and a stunning buffet.
Price:
- AED 190 per person inclusive of soft beverages
- AED 290 per person inclusive of house beverages
Time: 7 PM – 11 PM
OR lay-back and enjoy the best seats in the house at the Millennium Lounge during the Saturday races!
Price: AED 150 per person
Time: 6 PM – 11 PM
Remember: Super-Saturdays will take place on March 6, 2021 from 4 PM to 7:30 PM!
Farriers resto will be transformed into a Royal Social Scene for the day!
Book in your table for a supremely affordable price and bump shoulders with icons and revel in a prestigious celebration of the Super Saturday, made complete with a stunning culinary repertoire from across the world.
Price: AED 150 per person
Time: 6 PM to 11 PM
Or indulge in a Champion’s Celebration at the Millennium Lounge
Be Heard. Be Seen. Be Noticed. Be at the official Dubai World Cup dress rehearsal. Rub shoulders with equestrian enthusiasts and savour an extravagant spread of culinary favess while groovy tunes by our DJ keep you on your feet.
Price:
- AED 190 per person inclusive of soft beverages
- AED 290 per person inclusive of house beverages
Time: 6 PM to 11 PM
Step it up during the World Cup (March 27) and score a good meal and killer views!
Head on down to the Farriers Restaurant for the ultimate Dubai World Cup experience!
Immerse in signature Meydan hospitality and enjoy uninterrupted views of the race as you sample a medley of fine flavours, complemented with free-flowing house bevvies.
Price:
- AED 550 per person inclusive of soft beverages
- AED 750 per person inclusive of house beverages
Time: 3 PM to 10 PM
Dress code: Smart
OR book your spot at the Millennium Lounge for the equestrian world’s most high profile social gathering!
The buffet includes canape, oysters, cheeses & desserts.
Price:
- AED 750 per person inclusive of house beverages
- AED 950 per person inclusive of premium beverages
Time: 3 PM to 10 PM
Dress code: Elegant
After Party: 10 PM to 3 AM (À la carte)