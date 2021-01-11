Here Are The Ultimate Packages To Make The Very Most Of Dubai Racing Season

Dubai peeps are no strangers to The Meydan Hotel which is all class and luxe!

Coming at you with world-class views, hospitality, amenities and entertainment, this hotel overlooking the skyline of Downtown Dubai and The Meydan Racecourse is one that you only get to see in Tom Cruise movies!

Combining contemporary luxury with exceptional dining options across the hotel, that offer you nothing but the best, it’s no wonder that The Meydan Hotel sees unending lists of loyal customers that keep coming back for more. And now with their FAAAB offers, how can one simply resist heading down to the scenic hotel for a night out?!

Not sure what we’re on about?! Then listen up!

Spend a minimum of AED150 at The Meydan Hotel and you can catch the Thursday and Saturday horse races for FREE with those coveted terrace views

And all you gotta do is spend a minimum of AED150 at any of the hotel’s F&B outlets. Khalas, it’s as easy as that.

BTW! You can also book yourself a room at the boujee Meydan Hotel to enjoy unbeatable race views right from your balcony, along with your platter of cheese and bottle of bubbly. #WINNING!