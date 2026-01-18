Upgrade Your Home Cooking With These Handy New Air-Fryer Mixes From MAGGI®!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
If you love your air fryer (and who doesn’t?!), get ready… ‘cus MAGGI® has just launched something that’s going to ensure that your cooking will never be the same again.
A bold new innovation crafted specifically for the air fryer. Think restaurant-style chicken… crispy, juicy, flavorful… and guilt-free. Yes, it’s finally happening.
For decades, MAGGI® has been a trusted name in UAE kitchens. Generations grew up with the familiar yellow pack, and today, MAGGI® continues to evolve with us, bringing the flavours our families love from restaurants straight into our homes through modern cooking solutions and appliances.
And now? They’re shaping the future of modern cooking with a new launch that proves something we ALL want to believe: healthy, convenient, and delicious can actually live on the same plate.
We’ve all been there:
❌ Dry chicken
❌ Uneven cooking
❌ Boring, repetitive meals
❌ Zero variety
MAGGI® took all your air-fryer complaints… and turned them into flavorful, crispy solutions.
MAGGI® Air Fryer Mixes guarantee meals that are:
✨ Crispy
✨ Juicy
✨ Flavorful
✨ Effortless
All in just 3 easy steps: ADD ➝ COAT ➝ AIR FRY
Here are four recipes for you to try out tonight: Hot Buffalo, Mexican Fajitas, Korean BBQ, Garlic & Herbs Chicken
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service