Celebrate Love In Style With These 6 Unforgettable Valentine’s Day Dinner Deals

Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year, celebrating love, connection and affection with your special someone. This year, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai has put together a range of truly special offers to ensure that you and your loved one have a memorable Valentine’s Day celebration.

Here are 6 award-wining restaurants at the world’s tallest five star hotel that are the perfect spots for you and your loved one

6. Opt for a private V-Day dinner at Izakaya

At Izakaya, you can experience an intimate Teppanyaki dining journey with your own private Chef. Enjoy a free flow of premium food and beverages, with French bubbles and a bouquet of red roses to set the mood. The menu includes French oysters, scallop carpaccio, sashimi plater, sushi selection, Japanese Wagyu, dessert selection and much more. Guests can also choose from the A La Carte menu on this day.

Price: AED5,000 per couple (3 hours seating)

Time: 6pm or 9:30pm

5. Enjoy meals, feels and some Italian bubbly at Positano

For those who love Italian cuisine, Positano offers an authentic Italian buffet featuring antipasti, a dessert island and a choice of main course from the a la carte menu. To add to the romance, a glass of Italian bubbly is included.

Price: AED225 per person

Time: 6pm to midnight

4. Take your love to new heights at Prime68

For an elevated dining experience, Prime68 is a perfect choice. With incredible views from the 68th floor, this 5-course set menu is a truly unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Price:

AED895 per couple

AED995 per couple for a window seat with exceptional views

Time: 6pm to midnight

3. Celebrate love at Tong Thai

For those who love Thai cuisine, Tong Thai offers a delicious four-course set menu specially curated for the occasion. Enjoy a glass of bubbly with compliments and a dining experience that is both romantic and authentic.

Price: AED295 per person

Time: 6pm to midnight

2. Head to Rang Mahal for a spicy twist on Valentine’s Day

Rang Mahal is a perfect choice if you’re looking to spice up your Valentine’s Day celebrations. Adorned with Indian murals and colossal carved wood columns, this sensational dining experience is priced at AED295 per person for a six-course set menu, including a glass of bubbly. The dinner is available from 6pm to midnight.

Price: AED295 per person

Time: 6pm to midnight

1. Sweep your loved one off their feet with a night out at Vault

For a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience, take love to Vault. With stunning views of Downtown Dubai, this dining experience is priced at AED995 per couple and includes a bottle of French bubbly and oysters. WOW!

Price: AED995 per person

Time: 6 pm to midnight

For reservations and more information call +971 4 414 3000

