An Adrenaline Fuelled Waterfront Market Dragon Boat Challenge IS Coming To The Waterfront Market Soon And You Are Invited!
What has the pandemic made us hate the most?! Sitting all cooped up in the house, idle and doing NOTHING.🙃 Amirite or amirite?!
That’s why you MUST take every opportunity you can to get up, get out and get active. Especially with Dubai’s Waterfront Market in Deira hosting the adrenaline-fueled Dragon Boat Challenge, you honestly have no reason to be sitting at home.
Cash in on the pleasant weather and make your way to Dubai’s Waterfront Market on March 26 or 27 for the 200-meter water races, that’ll take place in front of the Waterfront Market promenade throughout the 2-day event.
The teams will be divided into four race categories:
- Open
- Mixed
- Women
- Corporate
Interested to participate in the Dragon Boat Challenge? Register here.
With all COVID-19 safety measures in check, teams will compete in heats, semi-finals and then the finals
Mohammed Al Madani, Waterfront Market Manager said;
We are continuously on the lookout for new engaging healthy activities for the community and we are delighted to bring the Waterfront Market Dragon Boat Challenge to the market for an ultimate family weekend.
Apart from racing, you will DEFFO appreciate the market’s high-quality fresh produce – locally and internationally sourced and the state-of-the-art facility!
For more deeeets on the Waterfront Market, click here.