The Offers At This Bottle Store Are Seriously Hard To Beat

File this one under: Seriously worth the 20-minute drive from Marina to save yourself a LOT of dirhams!

Windmill Cellar is dropping prices… Again! The Abu Dhabi bottle store is very easily accessible from Dubai, it’s a 20-minute drive going to EXIT 399 and you’ll see a massive store after 2 roundabouts. Hard to miss, and with prices that are hard to beat, you’ve got PLENTY of reasons to jump on the Windmill Cellar bandwagon!

Jump from Dry Jan to Fly Feb with these brill deals

These special offers are the talk of the town

Buy 4 branded selected liqour & get a Duffel Bag for AED100

Buy 2 branded selected spirits & get a string bag for AED120

Buy 2 premium selected white spirits & get a balloon glass for AED155

Buy a bottle of branded liqueur with 2 glasses for AED65

Follow Windmill Cellar for updates and some brill competitions!

See more deets on offers here



Psst! There’s a new Abu Dhabi location

Windmill Cellar Tourist Club Area is NOW OPEN located in GF Home Khalifa Residential Complex B, across Abu Dhabi Mall! Visit them now!

New Location: https://www.instagram.com/p/CnTWoBQvOw0/

Tourist Club Area: 050 940 2752

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here

Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app – If you’re in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, delivery IS available for you. Just place an order at shop.windmillgt.com before 5pm to get drinks delivered to your doorstep on the Same Day with free delivery!

Get FREE same-day delivery with a minimum order of AED 150 and a free bottle on orders above AED 250.

For more information, call: 056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830