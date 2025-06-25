Windmill Ghantoot Is Dropping Major Deals Just In Time For The Long Weekend!

The long weekend is here, and if you’re looking at non-stop party scenes…

Whether you’re planning a casual get-together, marking a special occasion, or simply looking to stock up, Windmill Cellar has just the bottle for you. But don’t wait too long…

These offers are only available while stocks last.

FYI…

NO TAX!

NO LICENSE NEEDED!

NO RESTRICTIONS!

Here’s what you can grab during these amazing offers

Hennessy VSOP 70cl – AED 249

Hennessy XO 70cl – AED 799

Remy Martin XO 1ltr – AED 799

Beefeater Pink 1ltr – AED 59

Bombay Sapphire Gin 37.5cl – AED 30

Marie Brizard Curacao Blue 70cl – AED 40

Martini Fiero 1ltr – AED 35

Bacardi Black Rum 1ltr – AED 49

Bacardi Black Rum 75cl – AED 45

Havana Club Añejo 7Yo 70cl – AED 59

Havana Club Añejo Especial NRF 70cl – AED 39

Clase Azul Añejo 70cl – AED 2,999

Don Julio 1942 1.75ltr – AED 2,499

Grey Goose Vodka 75cl – AED 99

Jack Daniel Fire 1ltr – AED 99

Jack Daniel Whisky RF W/O 1ltr – AED 99

Jack Daniels McLaren 70cl – AED 55

J&B Whisky 75cl – AED 40

J.W Gold Reserve 70cl – AED 139

J.W. Black Label 70cl – AED 90

J.W. Black Label NRF 75cl – AED 90

For the Hops Lovers

Glenfiddich IPA Experiment 70cl – AED 229

Glenglassaugh Revival 70cl – AED 129

Glenmorangie Lasanta 70cl – AED 169

Glenmorangie X 70cl – AED 119

Talisker 10Yo 70cl – AED 199

Talisker Sky 1ltr – AED 209

Talisker Storm 70cl – AED 189

Kavalan Classic Single Malt 1ltr – AED 249

Monkey Shoulder 70cl – AED 95

And ofcourse, the Bubbles

Krug Grande Cuvée Gift Box 75cl – AED 999

Pommery Brut Royal Kosher 75cl – AED 14

Sounds too good to be true? It’s not. Windmill Cellar Ghantoot is just a short drive from Jebel Ali and ready to make your June celebrations unforgettable with prices this good!

No tax. No license hassle. No restrictions. Just browse, pick your favorites, and enjoy the savings.

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar Ghantoot by clicking here.

Open daily from 9 AM to 10 PM

Shop smart with Click & Collect:

Order online and pick up hassle-free here: collect.windmillgt.com

Got questions? Call:

056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285