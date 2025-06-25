Windmill Ghantoot Is Dropping Major Deals Just In Time For The Long Weekend!

The long weekend is here, and if you’re looking at non-stop party scenes…
Whether you’re planning a casual get-together, marking a special occasion, or simply looking to stock up, Windmill Cellar has just the bottle for you. But don’t wait too long…
These offers are only available while stocks last.
FYI…
NO TAX!
NO LICENSE NEEDED!
NO RESTRICTIONS!
Here’s what you can grab during these amazing offers
- Hennessy VSOP 70cl – AED 249
- Hennessy XO 70cl – AED 799
- Remy Martin XO 1ltr – AED 799
- Beefeater Pink 1ltr – AED 59
- Bombay Sapphire Gin 37.5cl – AED 30
- Marie Brizard Curacao Blue 70cl – AED 40
- Martini Fiero 1ltr – AED 35
- Bacardi Black Rum 1ltr – AED 49
- Bacardi Black Rum 75cl – AED 45
- Havana Club Añejo 7Yo 70cl – AED 59
- Havana Club Añejo Especial NRF 70cl – AED 39
- Clase Azul Añejo 70cl – AED 2,999
- Don Julio 1942 1.75ltr – AED 2,499
- Grey Goose Vodka 75cl – AED 99
- Jack Daniel Fire 1ltr – AED 99
- Jack Daniel Whisky RF W/O 1ltr – AED 99
- Jack Daniels McLaren 70cl – AED 55
- J&B Whisky 75cl – AED 40
- J.W Gold Reserve 70cl – AED 139
- J.W. Black Label 70cl – AED 90
- J.W. Black Label NRF 75cl – AED 90
For the Hops Lovers
- Glenfiddich IPA Experiment 70cl – AED 229
- Glenglassaugh Revival 70cl – AED 129
- Glenmorangie Lasanta 70cl – AED 169
- Glenmorangie X 70cl – AED 119
- Talisker 10Yo 70cl – AED 199
- Talisker Sky 1ltr – AED 209
- Talisker Storm 70cl – AED 189
- Kavalan Classic Single Malt 1ltr – AED 249
- Monkey Shoulder 70cl – AED 95
And ofcourse, the Bubbles
- Krug Grande Cuvée Gift Box 75cl – AED 999
- Pommery Brut Royal Kosher 75cl – AED 14
Sounds too good to be true? It’s not. Windmill Cellar Ghantoot is just a short drive from Jebel Ali and ready to make your June celebrations unforgettable with prices this good!
No tax. No license hassle. No restrictions. Just browse, pick your favorites, and enjoy the savings.
The important bits:
Find Windmill Cellar Ghantoot by clicking here.
Open daily from 9 AM to 10 PM
Shop smart with Click & Collect:
Order online and pick up hassle-free here: collect.windmillgt.com
Got questions? Call:
056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285
