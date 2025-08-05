You Can Score AED600 Amazon.ae Gift Cards With MICHELIN Tyre Upgrades!

Summer in the UAE just hits different. You’re focused on getting from point A to point B safely because it’s super hot outside. And if you’ve ever driven on worn-out tyres in the summer heat, you’ll know just how important quality, performance, and safety are when the tarmac starts to sizzle.

This summer, MICHELIN is taking things up a notch. Not with flashy slogans or gimmicks, but with something practical, valuable, and, quite honestly, pretty rewarding. Michelin has teamed up with TYREPLUS to offer UAE drivers something that blends safety and savings in the most literal way.

Drivers who upgrade to MICHELIN tyres at selected TYREPLUS outlets will enjoy a smoother ride and score an Amazon.ae gift card worth up to AED600

Here’s the breakdown:

Buy 4 MICHELIN Tyres (21” or more) and get an AED 600 Amazon.ae Gift Card.

Buy 4 MICHELIN Tyres (18” to 20”) and you’ll still bag a solid AED 400 Gift Card.

Even if your car rolls on 17” Tyres, you’ll get AED 200, too.

There’s flexibility baked in as well. The vouchers apply whether you’re replacing 2 or 4 tyres, and the gift cards are valid for a full 10 YEARS. That’s a decade of convenience, delivered straight to your inbox, and usable on everything from tech to travel accessories!

If you’re wondering why all this fuss is around tyres, it’s because MICHELIN isn’t just any tyre. Known for durability, top-tier road grip, and long-term performance, they’re built for those who value peace of mind behind the wheel. And when you consider the 1-year complimentary Road Hazard Protection included with every purchase of 17” and above, the package becomes even harder to resist.

And no, this isn’t one of those offers that disappear into fine print. As long as you purchase eligible MICHELIN tyres from a participating TYREPLUS location, your reward is guaranteed. Just don’t hang around too long… the offer runs until the end of August or until vouchers run out. Whichever comes first.

Let’s talk about TYREPLUS and why it isn’t your average pit stop

When someone says TYREPLUS, you think clean, well-equipped locations, expert technicians, and a seamless customer experience that’s more “premium auto care” and less “tyre shop chaos.”

The Important Bits

When?

The offer is valid until August 31, 2025, or until gift cards run out.

Gift cards are valid for 10 years!

P.S. This can’t be combined with other promotions.

Where? At selected TYREPLUS outlets across the UAE.

Full details & T&Cs here!