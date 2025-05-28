You’ll Definitely Be Cool For The Summer At Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah!

Who said summer in Dubai has to be sweaty and boring?

Whether you’re sticking around town or flying in for some sun, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is turning the heat into a whole vibe this season. From night swims and spa-cations to family-friendly staycays—they’ve got something cool for everyone.

Let’s break it down…

NEW: Night Swims at MYAMI

Because nothing hits like a dip under the stars!!!!

MYAMI is opening up its dreamy beachside pool at night so you can chill out after dark with skyline views, Happy Hour vibes, and tasty poolside bites. The best part? Your entry fee is fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Every night from June 1 to September 30

7PM to 10PM (Happy Hour 4PM to 8PM)

AED 100 (weekdays) / AED 150 (weekends)

MYAMI, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah



Call 04 666 1430 | Follow @myamidubai

Saray Spa: Summer Spa-cation Goals

Treat yourself (and your soul)

Hit reset with a 60-minute massage, full access to spa facilities, and beach and pool access. Oh, and did we mention you get AED 150 to spend on food at the resort?

Daily, June 1 to September 30

AED 449 (weekdays) / AED 499 (weekends)

Saray Spa, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Call 04 666 1515 | Follow @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

Family Staycay? Say Less.

Kids stay and eat free with the Half Board Dine Around offer

Daily breakfast at Levantera, plus lunch or dinner at over 130 UAE spots via More Cravings. Plus: kids’ club, kids’ pool, beach access, and connecting rooms. It’s the ultimate family escape.

June 1 to September 30

From AED 750+++ per night for 2 adults and 2 kids (under 14)

Call 04 666 1111 | Follow @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

Stay 4, Pay 3 – Summer Nights On Them

Book 4 nights and your last one is free

Perfect if you’re vibing too hard to leave. Includes breakfast and full resort access.

June 1 to September 30

From AED 450+++ per night for 2 adults and 2 kids (under 12)

Call 04 666 1111

Suite Dreams Staycation

Want that luxe life? You deserve it

Upgrade to a dreamy suite or penthouse with private balconies, sea views, breakfast, 25% off dining, AED 400 spa credit, and exclusive M Club perks like afternoon tea and cocktails.

June 1 to September 30

Call 04 666 1111 | Follow @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

So, what are you waiting for? Call up the squad, pack your swimwear, and make it a summer to remember!!!