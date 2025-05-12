Restaurant Awards Season Is Here And You Get To Cast Your Votes

‘Tis the most wonderful time of the year… (Nope, not Christmas yet – it’s about something just as festive!) It’s restaurant awards season, baby! But hold on to your napkins, because light is being shed on a particular awards ceremony. Forget about snooty panels of judges with their Mont Blanc fancy pens and even fancier opinions. Say goodbye to PR teams pulling the strings behind the scenes. This is the people’s choice – real diners, just like you, casting their votes and choosing the winners. No corporate shenanigans, no hidden agendas, just pure, unfiltered foodie love (just the way it’s supposed to be)!

It’s time for the ultimate foodie showdown! The Zomato Restaurant Awards 2025, powered by Wio Bank are almost here, and this year, the power is in your hands

The big event is happening on May 27, 2025, but the clock is ticking – voting closes on May 20, so don’t sleep on this one! This isn’t just another awards show, it’s YOUR chance to decide who wins, based on the places you love to eat at.

And because this award is 100% user-led, it means that you get to decide who takes home the title in over 35 categories. Whether you’re all about that Best Bar, obsessed with Best Casual Dining, or can’t get enough of Best in Burgers, you’ve got a voice in this race. Here’s how you can get in on the action…

Jump onto the voting page and pick your winners – it’s that simple

There’s no limit to how many categories you can vote in, so whether you’re voting for Best in Fine Dining or just really want to see your favourite Best in Desserts take the crown, now’s your chance.

Ohhhh, and by voting, you could also win some serious CASH!

It’s not just about bragging rights (though those are pretty great), but there’s a grand total of AED 10,000 up for grabs, and 5 lucky voters will snag AED 2,000 each. That’s right, you could vote, support your favourite restaurants, and walk away with some extra spending money. Now that’s a win-win.

Categories You Don’t Want to Miss:

Best in Casual Dining

Best in Fine Dining

Best in Burgers

Best in Pizzas

Best in Desserts

Best in Middle Eastern

Best in Asian

Remember the deets

Voting closes on May 20

The Zomato Restaurant Awards, powered by Wio Bank are on May 27

You can vote in as many categories as you like! Click here to cast yours in.