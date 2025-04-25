WEEKEND HOTLIST: 10 Ways To Live Your Best Life This Weekend

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
Get ready for a high-energy, action-packed weekend of sport, community, and fun! The Al Dar Games of Hope is back for their third and biggest event yet! This is an inclusive sports event for athletes of determination, happening on April 26& 27 in Abu Dhabi.
Where? Yas American Academy
When? April 26 and 27
Time? From 9 am
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Prada Beauty has brought a Spring Picnic Pop-Up to The Dubai Mall for one weekend only! Head there for free ice cream, trial make up must-haves, and amazing access to their iconic skincare and scents!
Where? The Dubai Mall
When? This weekend only (April 26 & 27)
View this post on Instagram
Yas Island is about to go OFF.
The OFFLIMITS Music Festival is making its big debut- the UAE’s freshest open-format music festival is bringing the heat with Ed Sheeran leading the charge. Also performances by Artbat, One Republic, Ben & Ben and more! Wanna plan your day down to the minute? The full artist schedule is now available on offlimitsfestival.com so you know exactly when to show up and vibe out.
Where? Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
When? April 26 onwards
Tickets? Platinumlist.net
More info: offlimitsfestival.com
View this post on Instagram
The ever-soulful Atif Aslam himself will be performing live at Global Village, and this is one show you won’t wanna miss. This may also be the most affordable way to watch him live because you only need to purchase Global Village tickets!
Where? Main Stage, Global Village
When? Sunday, April 27
Time? 8:30 pm
Tickets? Attending the event at the Main Stage is open for all Global Village guests, with no additional tickets. Skip the queues, purchase your Global Village entry tickets online through their official website or mobile application.
Formed in 1988, this iconic Danish band, featuring singer and keyboard player Jascha Richter, drummer Kåre Wanscher and guitarist Mikkel Lentz, has captured hearts worldwide with their timeless hits. Their debut album, released in 1991, featured the chart-topping “The Actor,” and since then, they have sold over 11 million albums and amassed 1.5 billion streams.
With classic tracks like “Sleeping Child”, “25 Minutes”, “That’s Why (You Go Away)”, “Paint My Love” and “Take Me To Your Heart”, their music has touched millions, especially in Asia, where they are always warmly embraced. Their extensive touring history includes over 800 concerts across the globe. Join them on their “Take Us To Your Heart Tour” and relive the magic of Michael Learns To Rock in a spectacular live performance. This is a night not to be missed
Where? Coca-Cola Arena
When? Sunday, April 27
Time? 7:30 pm (Doors open at 6:15 pm)
J1 Beach in Dubai is getting its final restaurant before summer, and it’s bringing something exciting to the table. INA, which means “fire” in Yoruba, will feature the largest open-flame grill in Dubai, offering a menu full of fresh seafood, meats, vegetables, and grains — all cooked in front of guests. Come experience the best of seasonal flame-grilled cuisine by Chef Glen Ballis.
Shoutout to Tino for being the best at taking care of everyone 🙂
Where? INA, j1 Beach Dubai
View this post on Instagram
Lebanese multidisciplinary artist Rosemary Chamoun presents Unbodied, her latest solo exhibition, delving into the invisible forces that influence the human condition. The show features a compelling mix of oil-on-canvas works and experimental fiberglass sculptures. Come immerse yourselves in Chamoun’s powerful artistic narrative.
Where? Foundry, Dubai
When? until April 30
View this post on Instagram
Join in on a fantastic 10-day celebration of running at Kite Beach with Vomero 18. This is your chance to experience the new Vomero 18 with free test runs (Emirates ID mandatory). Challenge yourself with the Strava Challenge- run as many 10 Ks as you can to win BIG. And celebrate with the community by taking part in fab running events at sunrise and sunset.
Where? Look for the giant red shoe box on Kite Beach
When? April 25 to May 4
Register for any run here- slots are selling out quick!
View this post on Instagram
Ewaan at Palace Dubai Creek Harbour invites guests to savour the spirit of the Levant with a specially curated Levantine Night. As the golden hour fades into the gentle twilight over Dubai Creek Harbour, a new dining experience begins that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of the Levant in a setting as majestic as the cuisine itself. The Levantine Night offers a delightful buffet selection of dishes, starting with freshly baked homemade Arabic bread and a variety of cold mezzeh such as hummus, moutabel, muhammara, kisir salad, kale tabbouleh, and fattoush, along with mixed pickles and olives. The hot mezzeh includes kibbeh, cheese sambousek, lamb makanek, and potato harra, complemented by tahini sauce. Pass-around dishes include kibbeh nayeh and cheese pide. For the grill, guests can enjoy shish tawouk, kofta halabi, lamb chops, shish kabab, grilled Scottish salmon, and tiger prawns. Sides feature saffron rice and sumac & olive oil roasted potatoes. To end the meal, indulge in kunafa with Kashat ice cream and Lebanese cotton candy, umm ali, devil chocolate cake with mixed berries compote, and a refreshing seasonal fresh fruit platter.
Where? Ewaan, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour
When? Every Friday until September 26th
Time? 6:30pm to 10:30pm
Price? AED 199 per person and AED 99 for kids
For reservations, please call +971 4 559 8870 or email dineatpalacecreek@Palacehotels.com
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service