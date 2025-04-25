WEEKEND HOTLIST: 10 Ways To Live Your Best Life This Weekend

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

10. Support People of Determination at the latest Games of Hope

Get ready for a high-energy, action-packed weekend of sport, community, and fun! The Al Dar Games of Hope is back for their third and biggest event yet! This is an inclusive sports event for athletes of determination, happening on April 26& 27 in Abu Dhabi.

Where? Yas American Academy

When? April 26 and 27

Time? From 9 am

9. Amazing views and great vibes at the newly launched Yunza-11 party brunch

Looking for somewhere to brunch with the vibes on point – and the views to match? Somewhere which balances the good times with delicious, mouthwatering, Japanese Peruvian ‘Nikkei’ cuisine and some seriously good cocktails? Then look no further. Above Eleven’s Yunza-11 Brunch, is West Palm’s answer to the place which has it all. Views and vibes, tick. Great atmosphere, food and drinks, tick. Just tick, tick tick!

Inspired by the ancient Peruvian celebration of Cortamonte, Yunza, is all about community and fun in abundance. Like the traditional festival, where people gather to dance around a tree adorned with gifts, waiting for it to fall and reveal surprises, the Yunza-11 brunch is packed with excitement and energy that keeps the party going. From Fresh Sushi, Nikkei Ceviche, Prawn Tempura and Wagyu Lomo Saltado, plus the decadent Chocolate Yunza Tree for dessert, all served alongside expertly crafted cocktails (the Pisco Punch is a must-try), it’s one Dubai brunch not to be missed.

Where? Above Eleven, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah

When? Every Saturday

Time? Brunch: 1pm to 4pm; Afterparty: 4pm to 6pm

8. There’s a Prada Beauty pop-up in Dubai for one weekend only

Prada Beauty has brought a Spring Picnic Pop-Up to The Dubai Mall for one weekend only! Head there for free ice cream, trial make up must-haves, and amazing access to their iconic skincare and scents!

Where? The Dubai Mall

When? This weekend only (April 26 & 27)

7. It is finally OFFLIMITS weekend

Yas Island is about to go OFF.

The OFFLIMITS Music Festival is making its big debut- the UAE’s freshest open-format music festival is bringing the heat with Ed Sheeran leading the charge. Also performances by Artbat, One Republic, Ben & Ben and more! Wanna plan your day down to the minute? The full artist schedule is now available on offlimitsfestival.com so you know exactly when to show up and vibe out.

Where? Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When? April 26 onwards

Tickets? Platinumlist.net

More info: offlimitsfestival.com

6. Catch the sensational Atif Aslam perform live at Global Village

The ever-soulful Atif Aslam himself will be performing live at Global Village, and this is one show you won’t wanna miss. This may also be the most affordable way to watch him live because you only need to purchase Global Village tickets!

Where? Main Stage, Global Village

When? Sunday, April 27

Time? 8:30 pm

Tickets? Attending the event at the Main Stage is open for all Global Village guests, with no additional tickets. Skip the queues, purchase your Global Village entry tickets online through their official website or mobile application.

5. Michael Learns To Rock is coming to Dubai for one night only

Formed in 1988, this iconic Danish band, featuring singer and keyboard player Jascha Richter, drummer Kåre Wanscher and guitarist Mikkel Lentz, has captured hearts worldwide with their timeless hits. Their debut album, released in 1991, featured the chart-topping “The Actor,” and since then, they have sold over 11 million albums and amassed 1.5 billion streams.

With classic tracks like “Sleeping Child”, “25 Minutes”, “That’s Why (You Go Away)”, “Paint My Love” and “Take Me To Your Heart”, their music has touched millions, especially in Asia, where they are always warmly embraced. Their extensive touring history includes over 800 concerts across the globe. Join them on their “Take Us To Your Heart Tour” and relive the magic of Michael Learns To Rock in a spectacular live performance. This is a night not to be missed

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Sunday, April 27

Time? 7:30 pm (Doors open at 6:15 pm)

Book your tickets now!

4. INA is now open, and it’s the largest open-flame grill in Dubai

J1 Beach in Dubai is getting its final restaurant before summer, and it’s bringing something exciting to the table. INA, which means “fire” in Yoruba, will feature the largest open-flame grill in Dubai, offering a menu full of fresh seafood, meats, vegetables, and grains — all cooked in front of guests. Come experience the best of seasonal flame-grilled cuisine by Chef Glen Ballis.

Where? INA, j1 Beach Dubai

3. Visit Lebanese artist Rosemary Chamoun’s latest solo exhibition ‘Unbodied’

Lebanese multidisciplinary artist Rosemary Chamoun presents Unbodied, her latest solo exhibition, delving into the invisible forces that influence the human condition. The show features a compelling mix of oil-on-canvas works and experimental fiberglass sculptures. Come immerse yourselves in Chamoun’s powerful artistic narrative.

Where? Foundry, Dubai

When? until April 30

2. Join a 10-day celebration of running happening at Kite Beach

Join in on a fantastic 10-day celebration of running at Kite Beach with Vomero 18. This is your chance to experience the new Vomero 18 with free test runs (Emirates ID mandatory). Challenge yourself with the Strava Challenge- run as many 10 Ks as you can to win BIG. And celebrate with the community by taking part in fab running events at sunrise and sunset.

Where? Look for the giant red shoe box on Kite Beach

When? April 25 to May 4

Register for any run here- slots are selling out quick!

1. New Levantine Night at Ewaan, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour

Ewaan at Palace Dubai Creek Harbour invites guests to savour the spirit of the Levant with a specially curated Levantine Night. As the golden hour fades into the gentle twilight over Dubai Creek Harbour, a new dining experience begins that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of the Levant in a setting as majestic as the cuisine itself. The Levantine Night offers a delightful buffet selection of dishes, starting with freshly baked homemade Arabic bread and a variety of cold mezzeh such as hummus, moutabel, muhammara, kisir salad, kale tabbouleh, and fattoush, along with mixed pickles and olives. The hot mezzeh includes kibbeh, cheese sambousek, lamb makanek, and potato harra, complemented by tahini sauce. Pass-around dishes include kibbeh nayeh and cheese pide. For the grill, guests can enjoy shish tawouk, kofta halabi, lamb chops, shish kabab, grilled Scottish salmon, and tiger prawns. Sides feature saffron rice and sumac & olive oil roasted potatoes. To end the meal, indulge in kunafa with Kashat ice cream and Lebanese cotton candy, umm ali, devil chocolate cake with mixed berries compote, and a refreshing seasonal fresh fruit platter.

Where? Ewaan, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour

When? Every Friday until September 26th

Time? 6:30pm to 10:30pm

Price? AED 199 per person and AED 99 for kids

For reservations, please call +971 4 559 8870 or email dineatpalacecreek@Palacehotels.com