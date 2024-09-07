Someone Shared Their Dubai Family Album & It’s The Perfect Trip Down Memory Lane

People who’ve lived in Dubai for one, two, or even three years will enthusiastically tell you how much the city has changed since they arrived. But imagine witnessing five decades of transformation.

Kimberley Champlin, a longtime Dubai resident, broke TikTok this weekend with the ultimate trip down memory lane. In the post, she shares that her grandparents moved here in the 70s, and the family has since made Dubai their home. The images are a beautiful snapshot of Dubai before it became the vibrant metropolis we know today—simple family moments at a deserted Kite Beach, day trips to Oman, and the walk to Spinneys. It’s a nostalgic glimpse into a bygone era. Enjoy!

From the queens visit in the 70s: See Part 1 here

From the queens visit in the 70s: See Part 2 here

The family moved to the UAE in the 70s, and the album offers a glimpse into expat life during that time

Who knew Spinneys way back when!

Somethings haven’t changed…

Beach life looked a little different then

Fishermen hard at work

A deserted Kite Beach… can you imagine?!

A huge shout out to Kimberley for sharing these precious memories!

