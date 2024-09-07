Someone Shared Their Dubai Family Album & It’s The Perfect Trip Down Memory Lane

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
People who’ve lived in Dubai for one, two, or even three years will enthusiastically tell you how much the city has changed since they arrived. But imagine witnessing five decades of transformation.
Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!
Kimberley Champlin, a longtime Dubai resident, broke TikTok this weekend with the ultimate trip down memory lane. In the post, she shares that her grandparents moved here in the 70s, and the family has since made Dubai their home. The images are a beautiful snapshot of Dubai before it became the vibrant metropolis we know today—simple family moments at a deserted Kite Beach, day trips to Oman, and the walk to Spinneys. It’s a nostalgic glimpse into a bygone era. Enjoy!
From the queens visit in the 70s: See Part 1 here
From the queens visit in the 70s: See Part 2 here
View this post on Instagram
READ NEXT: Dubai Residents Hit With Major Delays In Back-To-School Traffic
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service