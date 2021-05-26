د . إAEDSRر . س

An In-N-Out Pop-UP Is In Dubai Today For FOUR HOURS ONLY

THERE WILL BE NO CHILL!

Stop what you’re doing and get yourself to Ibn Battuta IMMEDIATELY. In-N-Out is in town for FOUR HOURS only.

This is one of the most famous burger spots in the states and they’re currently set up to feed Dubai masses with their world-famous burgers – for today only!

The burgers are on sale from 10am-2pm, or until they run out!

Find them at Switch Bowling India Court IBN Battuta Mall.

Do yourself a flavour, hop in a car, get down there and report back!

Puhleasssseeee tag us in your stories on #lovindubai so we can be jelly of your expolits

 

We probs won’t be flying to the states this summer – this is the next best thing

 

