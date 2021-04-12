Crescent Moon Spotted: Ramadan 2021 To Start On Tuesday April 13

The moon sighting committee in Saudi Arabia said the crescent moon was not spotted on Sunday evening. Making Monday, the final day of Shaaban month. Making tomorrow, Tuesday April 13, the first day of Ramadan. Ramadan is starting tomorrow, Tuesday April 13 as per the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia

The first day of fasting is Tomorrow, while Taraweeh prayer will begin tonight after Isha prayer The moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia stated Tarweeh will commence tonight on April 12. The committee could not spot the moon on Sunday, hence the committee met again on Monday night to determine. Ramadan is normally 29 or 30 days and the final day of Ramadan will be determined sometime during the final week of fasting.

Iftar and Suhoor timings The timings are not fixed and differ per Emirate. Fajr prayer time on Tuesday, April 13 is approximated to be 4:39 AM and Imsak is 4:29 AM. Maghreb will be around 6:44 PM on Tuesday as well. If you’re looking to have either meals at Dubai restaurants, note that the closing timings have been extended to 4 AM. Also Read: Here Are The Top 10 Iftars In Dubai Perfect For Special Occasions Ramadan Kareem to everyone!