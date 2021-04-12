Here Are The Top 10 Iftars In Dubai Perfect For Special Occasions

The Holy Month of Ramadan is less than a week away and you can’t NOT feel the mounting excitement. And while the city is inundated with restos to break fast, this list contains hands down some of the most scenic, the most beautiful and the tastiest spots to head to for iftar with your friends and family for some special bonding time. For those celebrating Ramadan this year, the daily fast will last about 14+ hours. So naturally, you’ll fantasize about the absolute best iftar meals… Stunningly designed majlis layouts and ballrooms completely transformed; here’s what you need to know…

10. We’re kickstarting this list with something quite OTT: Break your fast onboard a private jet with Jetex This is SUPER OTT, but for those born to go extra, a trip around the UAE for a whopping AED66,000 onboard a private Jetex jet will a cherry on their iftar cake. The AED66k price tag includes dinner for 6 persons, being chauffeur-driven in a Rolls-Royce to the private jet, a round-trip covering all seven emirates of the UAE in just 90 minutes all whilst chasing the sunset and counting down the minutes to iftar. For more deets, click here.

9. Indulge in specially curated Iftar & Sohour menus at the Gulf Court Hotel Business Bay, facing the Dubai Water Canal on Al Abraj Street, Business Bay This is dinner with a v-i-e-w fam. Scarf down exquisite signature dishes like Bahraini Tikka and Bahraini Kebab to a wide range of creative mocktails, fresh smoking hot grills, a wide range of coffee and delectable desserts, the Café offers an extensive menu to satisfy different palates under a picturesque setting! So dress up and drag boo along to something that will unfold to become one heck of a night. Unwind over the crafty menu, specially curated to bring friends and loved ones together, this auspicious month. Price? The Ramadan Iftar at Café Delices is offered at AED99 per person

Sohour Set Menus are offered at AED 90 per person Or you can choose to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with a staycay starting AED 189, inclusive of Suhour or Breakfast!

8. Embrace the spirit of Ramadan at the Cavendish Restaurant at Bonnington Hotel After a day of stress and hustling around, you’ll just want a serene… peaceful venue to break your 14-hour-long fast! Enter the Cavendish Restaurant – tucked away in the Bonnington Hotel JLT – this cosy resto has a delightful Iftar awaiting your presence. Their buffet selection includes traditional Arabic delicacies such as Hot and Cold Mezzeh with mouthwatering Moutabel, Baba Ghanoush, Spinach Fatayer and Beef Kibbeh to name a few! The Cavendish Iftar comes with free-flowing soft bevvies! When? Daily, throughout the month of Ramadan from 12pm to 11pm Price: AED 169 per person (including soft drinks, water, coffee and tea)

Kids: AED 84 per person (6 to 12 years old) Location: The Cavendish, located within The Bonnington, JLT For more deets, call 043560536 or email restaurantreservations@bonningtontower.com.

7. California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) Iftar set for a casual… more chill dinner with the gang! California Pizza Kitchen is easily a resident FAVE here in Dubai for gourmet California-style pizzas and other Americano dishes like burgers, shakes and etc. The American casual dining resto is throwing its hat in the ring to treat customers to a hearty and casual Iftar set dinner this Ramadan. Introducing CPK’s Iftar set menu for TWO! Your hungry self will be treated to 1 appetizer, 2 mains, 1 dessert and 2 drinks of your choice from their eclectic menu. Price? AED170

6. Ramadan Iftar at Seven Seeds, Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites A relaxed ambience and an eclectic mix of DELICIOUS Levant dishes! And an incredible set menu with Arabic delights awaits! Break your fast with soup followed by a selection of hot and cold mezze. An extensive selection of starters following by fab selection of mains including Braised whole lamb, baked chicken, Lamb okra stew and more! Time? From Sunset to 9 pm Price? AED 149 For more deets, click here.

5. Ramadan Suhoor at Aqua, Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites Throw stress out the door because at Aqua is serving up Suhoor by the pool. Cool off poolside this Ramadan with refreshing mocktails and filling bites served as you stare off into Dubai’s mesmerising skyline. Order up a Shisha and sit back on your lounger and go full on chill-mode! Because when going gets hard, the hard gets lounging by the pool.😌 A fun squad pick for sure! Time? From 10 pm till 1 am For more deets, click here. *P.S.: Shisha will be available for Ramadan iftar and Suhoor

4. Become one with nature this Ramadan at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort as you dine under the stars! For a delightful evening take a pick at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, where you can share the spirit of the season over a generous selection of signature dishes at Iftar and Suhoor. There are so many, many options to choose from when it comes to Ramadan dining at this beloved resort. 1. Iftar under the stars at Al Hadheerah Dine under the stars as you break your fast with a Bedouin-style feast. This is going back to basics but with class and a variety of tastier options. Delve into signatures such as Emirati Lamb Saloona, Veal Harees and international cuisine such as Grilled Shrimp, Okra Lamb, and more effortlessly. Adding a sweet ending to your Iftar is the decadent assortment of desserts available including Loukemat, Mixed Baklava Towers, Umm Ali and more. When? Daily, from sunset to 10 pm Price? AED 280 per person inclusive of Ramadan beverages, soft beverages and Arabian coffee 2. The f lavours Of t he d esert at Sunset Dunes, Falcon Point Some old school celebrations are order for this auspicious occasion. Thus, the ‘Flavours of the Desert’ package where you can celebrate Bedouin heritage and traditions with a truly authentic Iftar experience. Break your fast with a mouthwatering spread of Ramadan faves including Arabic Mixed Grills and traditional delicacies such as Egyptian Koshari and Ouzi Underground, crafted for sharing, in an elegant, bonding sessions ON POINT with this one! When? Daily, from sunset to 11 pm Price? AED 500 per person inclusive of family-style dishes, soft beverages and Ramadan juices *Package for a minimum of 4 persons and up to 7 persons per gathering To book: call +971 4 809 6194, email restaurants@babalshams.com. (24-hours prior booking recommended*)

3. Iftar at Brasserie Boulud – Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk If the stunning and ever-inspiring Farhana Bodi has given this hotel a thumbs up, then you know it’s well worth a visit to this luxe venue. Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk is one such menu where modern French ‘Art de Vivre’ meets ancient Egyptian charm, resulting in luxury and timeless elegance. Period. So head on down to Brasserie Boulud located at the vibrant hotel for a family-style sharing Iftar this holy month. This will be Chef Daniel Boulud’s unique French take on an authentic, Arabian Iftar, where guests can enjoy a set menu at AED 195 per person including Ramadan juices, water, tea and coffee. Price? AED 195 per person Timings? From sunset till 8:30 pm Location? Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, 2nd floor For reservations, call 042814020, or email reservations@brasserieboulud.ae, or click here.

2. It is Ramadan REIMAGINED at TAIKO at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk An iftar that’s all set to ignite the imagination? Well, that’s exactly what Taiko has in store for you this coming month, with their richly authentic cuisine of the Far East and evocative textures of Asia and the Middle East… Taiko is deffo one for the books. So of their exciting dishes include, Arabic cuisine with a touch of Japanese flair, Wasabi flavored Falafel, Couscous & Lobster and an assortment of show-stopping plates including Wagyu Biryani! Price? Iftar set menu for AED 195 for 3-course menu including Ramadan juices, water, tea & coffee Timings? Sunset till 8:30 pm Location? Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, 4th floor For reservations, call 042814010, email reservations@taikodubai.ae, or click here.

1. Looking for an adventure and not just a dinner?! Then MasterChef, the TV Experience will be right up your alley. Coming at you with a unique Iftar offering, MasterChef, the TV Experience will be serving a 3-course set menu available throughout Ramadan, that will dish out a selection of starters, desserts, as well as five mains to choose from. Enjoy complimentary dates, pomegranate juice, hummus and bread upon arrival as a little gift from the resto to break your fast. You can sample the Puy Lentils & Beets, Grilled Figs and more from the starters, then move on to classic and new dishes on the MasterChef menu including Orecchiette Pasta, Josper Grilled Pinsa, Caribbean “Fish and Chips”, Southern Fried Chicken Wa­ffle, Beef Picanha for the mains. Then finally end your feast with creamy and refreshing Yoghurt and Honey Ice creams to Lotus Biscoff based Hello Dollies and traditional Luqaimats. When? From April 12 to May 12, timings vary Location? MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina Price? AED 145 per person for a 3-course set menu For more deets or to make a booking, please call 04 550 8111 or email reservations@masterchefdxb.com (*T&C: Minimum of 2 guests per booking).