Iftar In The Sky: Break Your Fast Onboard A Private Jet This Ramadan

For a whopping AED66,000, you can now break your fast onboard a private jet

Are you even shocked at this point? Dubai and OTT celebrations just go hand in hand and we’ve come to terms with this.

The Dubai-based aviation company, Jetex, is hosting exclusive iftar dinners throughout the month of Ramadan and this one will have your head in the clouds (quite literally)!

The AED66k price tag includes dinner for 6 persons, being chauffeur-driven in a Rolls-Royce to the private jet, a round-trip covering all seven emirates of the UAE in just 90 minutes all whilst chasing the sunset and counting down the minutes to iftar.

Your ballin’ trip will start at the Jetex VIP Terminal at Dubai World Central (DWC) and will fly over the capital to kickstart your journey.

Keep your Snapchat and phone cameras ready because those getting in on this boujee affair will be flying at optimum altitude to be guaranteed superb views of the UAE’s most iconic landmarks all throughout!