HH Sheikh Mohammed Announces The Master Plan To Make Dubai The Best City To Live In The World By 2040

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai today announced the launch of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

In a series of tweets and videos, Dubai’s ruler detailed the plan that is set to make Dubai the ‘best city in the world to live in.’