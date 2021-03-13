Dubai
HH Sheikh Mohammed Announces The Master Plan To Make Dubai The Best City To Live In The World By 2040
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai today announced the launch of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
In a series of tweets and videos, Dubai’s ruler detailed the plan that is set to make Dubai the ‘best city in the world to live in.’
The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan will plan out life in Dubai for the next 20 years
اعتمدنا بحمدالله مخطط دبي الحضري الجديد حتى العام 2040 .. هدفنا أن تكون دبي المدينة الأفضل للحياة في العالم ..
مساحات الأنشطة الاقتصادية والترفيهية ستتضاعف مرة ونصف وستزيد أطوال شواطئنا 400٪ خلال العشرين عاما القادمة .. و60٪ من مساحة دبي ستكون محميات طبيعية pic.twitter.com/4mx9Cdqby7
It aims to provide quality of life to the people: adding more urban area and focusing on economic and recreational activities
Dubai2040 is the SEVENTH plan developed for Dubai since 1960
Between 1960 and 2020, Dubai’s population has multiplied 80 times
…going from 40,000 to 3.3 million which means the urban and built area of the emirate accomodated and increased 170-fold from 3.2 squarekm to 1490 squarekm.
Incredible!
We’re SO ready for this!
