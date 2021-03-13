د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai

HH Sheikh Mohammed Announces The Master Plan To Make Dubai The Best City To Live In The World By 2040

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

HH Sheikh Mohammed Announces The Master Plan To Make Dubai The Best City To Live In The World By 2040

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai today announced the launch of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

In a series of tweets and videos, Dubai’s ruler detailed the plan that is set to make Dubai the ‘best city in the world to live in.’

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan will plan out life in Dubai for the next 20 years

It aims to provide quality of life to the people: adding more urban area and focusing on economic and recreational activities

Dubai2040 is the SEVENTH plan developed for Dubai since 1960

Between 1960 and 2020, Dubai’s population has multiplied 80 times

…going from 40,000 to 3.3 million which means the urban and built area of the emirate accomodated and increased 170-fold from 3.2 squarekm to 1490 squarekm.

Incredible!

We’re SO ready for this!

Listen to The Lovin Daily: Roger Federer Just Withdrew From An Upcoming Tournament In Dubai Following His Doha Loss

Dubai could not have reached all heights without the vision of its leader, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, so why not read all about it in a book by the ruker himself, My Vision: Challenges in the Race for Excellence

Get the paperback here.

To browse more shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.
Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?