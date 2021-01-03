د . إAEDSRر . س

HH Sheikh Mohammed Shares A Heartfelt Tweet On The Occassion Of Him Completing 15 Years Of Leadership

The UAE has been in the safe hands of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai for 15 years

The ruler took to Twitter on Sunday January, 3 to commemorate the occasion.

In his tweet, he briefly says:

Brothers and sisters.. UAE residents.. I completed 15 years as head of the UAE government this year. We succeeded in accomplishing my brother’s vision, the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I did my best to serve the people of the UAE.

HH Sheikh Mohammed, said.

He concluded his tweet with a linked message of all the “amazing events” that took place in the past 15 years, listing some government achievements like:

  • 500 government services have become smart operation
  • The federal budget increased to 130%
  • The UAE passport is among the strongest in the world
  • 95% UAE residents feel safe in the country
  • The UAE economy is the second largest among Arab countries
  • The UAE invested AED40 billion in housing, AED140 billion in education; AED94 billion in social development programmes and AED50 billion in health sectors

