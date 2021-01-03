HH Sheikh Mohammed Shares A Heartfelt Tweet On The Occassion Of Him Completing 15 Years Of Leadership

The ruler took to Twitter on Sunday January, 3 to commemorate the occasion.

In his tweet, he briefly says:

Brothers and sisters.. UAE residents.. I completed 15 years as head of the UAE government this year. We succeeded in accomplishing my brother’s vision, the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I did my best to serve the people of the UAE.

HH Sheikh Mohammed, said.

He concluded his tweet with a linked message of all the “amazing events” that took place in the past 15 years, listing some government achievements like: