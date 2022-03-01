via GIPHY

BEWARE: Dubai Resident Got Scammed By Fake Lovin Dubai Instagram Account

Recently, lots of Lovin Dubai followers have complained about being approached by a FAKE Lovin Dubai account

These type of fraud accounts claim that they are run by the Lovin Dubai team. They try to scam you into thinking that you are a winner and ask you for your personal details. Ladies and gentlemen, beware. Be on high alert – THESE ARE FAKE.

Lovin Dubai has only ONE account and it is a VERIFIED account. And ONLY this account is used to interact with you

A Lovin Dubai follower, Abigail Aldeguer (@abby_0702), shared her story about how she got duped into entering her personal information, including her credit card details on a website that posed to be Lovin Dubai.

Abigail entered one of Lovin Dubai’s competitions on Instagram. Then, a fraud account claiming to be run by the Lovin Dubai team directly messaged her asking for registration and credit card details. The account was named @.lovingdubai

The site mentioned that no charges would be deducted from Abigail’s card

Once she had completed the form, and the site asked her to confirm her details, Abigail followed the warning of her gut instinct and left the site without confirming.

But she had already put in her credit card details and when she tried to sign in, she got charged USD 1.03 twice. Luckily, she was refunded the deducted amount once.

She thought it was a terrible mishap and thought the matter was over until today, when her card was once again charged and this time, it was for USD 74!

Abigail got in touch with the site that charged her account and was informed that someone had been misusing their site and that her case is now under investigation

What’s more crazy is that the fake account posing to be Lovin Dubai blocked her!

Folks, please be reminded that Lovin Dubai has only ONE account and it is VERIFIED (@lovindubai). If you are ever messaged by any other account which claims to be Lovin Dubai, then they are trying to dupe you. Stay safe from these cyber frauds, peeps!

