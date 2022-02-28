Community
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Met With A Group Of School Students At Expo 2020 And It's The Cutest Thing You'll See Today
Kiddos of Repton School got the pleasure of meeting the Ruler of Dubai!! And of course, where there are kids, there is an overload of cutenesss
In this ADORABLE video, His Highness embraces Zayed, a student of Repton Dubai, with a kiss on the head. Then, excited little Zayed asks His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “Do you want to see my friends?”
Holding his left hand with his father and his right hand with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, little Zayed leads the way to under the Expo dome where his school friends are waiting
The kiddos are clearly thrilled to meet with the Ruler of Dubai. And the rest, as they say is, history… of cuteness.
