A Digital Artist Turned Dubai Into A Snowy Winter Wonderland & The Visuals Are STUNNING!

Imagine SNOW in the desert… imagine a sheet of snow covering Dubai’s iconic landmarks and transforming the city into a frostbitten winter wonderland!

Those are the exact thoughts a Dubai-based digital artist had when he pulled several all-nighters to execute this dreamy recreation of a SNOWY Dubai.

Jyo John Mulloo, hailing from India, has lived in Dubai for over 16 years and pursued his passion for visualising ideas and crafting concepts. The Graphic Artist has worked for regional brands such as Samsung, du, Masafi, Red Bull, Ikea, Renault, Hyundai, Nissan, Haagan-Daz, Gucci, Tropicana, Shoe Mart, to name a few, with works that have received their fair share of recognition.

See more of his work here, or follow him on IG.

Jyo captioned his Dubai winter series saying, “Here, I am imagining a series of visuals on how it would look like if we had a Snowy Dubai Winter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyo John Mulloor (@jyo_john_mulloor)

From the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and the Dubai Frame to the Dubai Metro and Museum of the Future, this incredible artist has us dreaming of snow in Dubai like never before!

These are visuals of the desert perfectly reimagined with snow-capped trees, frosty air, snowfields, icy skyscrapers and glassy roads

Jyo believes that “a simple yet powerful visual is definitely worth more than a thousand words.”

Thus, the stunning conceptualisation of a snowy winter in Dubai.

Residents LOVE Dubai’s bountiful sunshine, but you can’t deny the appeal of a snowy Dubai!

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: From No More Mask Wearing To Abu Dhabi Removing Border Checks: All The Latest UAE COVID-19 Updates

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai