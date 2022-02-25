Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

In life, everyone makes a lot of excuses to not do this or that. Most times, people give in to those feeble excuses to avoid the hard path to success. But this Dubai resident refused to do that.

Sujith Koshy Varghese (@sujithstory) is a Person of Determination (POD) and he decided that for him, only the sky is the limit.

Sujith is a banker as well as a motivational speaker and fitness trainer. Last November, he was awarded a certificate for being the first POD in a wheel chair to be a personal trainer.

By now it is pretty obvious that the only thing that limits a person is their mind

Sujith worked hard day in and day out and painfully paved the way to his success. He achieved an Active IQ Level 3 Diploma in Gym Instructing and Personal Training.

Sujith took to Instagram to celebrate his achievement and he wrote some heavy words.

“You definitely are what you believe to be and don’t let anyone tell you else. Taking a step in the course has been a big move for me and I hope this shows a direction for many out there for their first step”

Folks, anything is achievable if you put your mind to it and add in the essential ingredient of hard work. Jaw-droppingly inspired? Then what’s your excuse for not going to the gym today?

