This Lavish Hotel In Ras Al Khaimah Is The Definition Of Tranquility

There’s something calming about being one with nature, especially the desert. Now combine that with a spa-cation and you’ve got yourself a serene weekend.

Discover that paradise at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert as they create the ultimate spa experience for day visitors and overnight guests.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Ras Al Khaimah offers many treatments that’ll put you in a tranquil state of mind and body

Step into the world of tranquillity as The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Spa invites you to a much-needed spa-cation

This lush hotel has a multitude of desert wellness treatments that’ll make your spa-cation that much more memorable.

For the ultimate pampering session, you can opt for the full-day option which features a mindful yoga session, a unique Rainforest experience, a traditional bamboo massage and natural resilience facial. On the flip side, you can go for the ritual and body wrap, followed by a massage and hydrating facial, completed by a healthy lunch at Kaheela restaurant.

The Rainforest experience combines the best hydrothermal therapy and spa wellness philosophy to create an exceptional calming haven that you can enjoy. There are 16 state-of-the-art hydrothermal therapies that are used to soothe revitalize your body.

Yoga enthusiasts can head out to Falcon’s Deck and enjoy the outdoor yoga lesson which unites breath with movement in the Vinyasa Yoga session. It’s set against an incredible desert backdrop that’ll have you booking your next staycation. The Deluxe Hydrafcial is quite the invigorating facial experience that includes the Signature Hydrafacial 3 step procedure to target your problem areas and address them with a booster of your choice. But that’s not all. There’s an array of facials that’ll make you feel recharged, from a fancy platinum hydrafacial to LED light therapy.

The details

