The Fire That Broke Out In Al Quoz Yesterday Spread To Ramy Automotive

Yesterday, a fire broke out in Al Quoz area that spread to Ramy Automotive. The fire reportedly began at 11:09 AM and firefighters were at the scene just 4 minutes later.

The fire spread to both Ramy Automotive warehouses but thankfully it was contained before it reached their workshop. No injuries or fatalities have been recorded.

Ramy Automotive’s founder Farid Semaan, took to socials to release an official statement on the fire that took both warehouses down

Photo via komalgoyal_10 on Instagram