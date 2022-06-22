These 2 Dubai Restaurants Were Awarded 2 Michelin Stars

Oh what a day!

A make-or-break day for restaurants in Dubai, Dubai’s first-ever Michelin stars were bestowed, and it will be a day the chefs remember for the rest of their lives.

In total 69 restaurants were added to Dubai’s new Michelin Guide, 14 restaurants received a Bib Gourmand award (affordable eats), 9 restaurants came home with 1 Michelin star and 2 restaurants were handed the coveted 2 Michelin stars. See the full list here.

Here’s what you need to know about the only restaurants in Dubai to get 2 Michelin stars:

2 stars – Stay by Yannick Alléno, One&Only The Palm

Coveted by many, earned by few. We are honoured to be one of the very few in Dubai to be recognised by the Michelin Guide.

Stay is focused on exceptional French taste by Yannick Alléno, a French chef with famed restaurants in Paris, Courchevel and one in Dubai. He has been awarded six Michelin stars in his career and this Dubai edition will become his 7th.

A visit to Stay promises an exceptional dining experience, that’s ‘innovative, inventive and intriguing’, the website summarises it’s classic French dining at its highest level.

“Satisfying and memorable dinner experience at Stay:

The service was impeccable, attentive but not intrusive. The menu was creative, interesting and pleasantly surprising. The waiter explained every single dish to small details. I was impressed with her knowledge and memory the chef came to interact and tell a story or two.

Harry and Vincent were extremely friendly and made us feel very special. They clearly care about customer service and making sure you are enjoying yourself.

The stand out dish for me was the local fish carpaccio, zucchini blossom flower stuffed with seabass, the lobster, the bread basket. The sommelier was super helpful to choose the right wines that goes well with dishes. Learn more about Stay by Yannick Alleno here

2 stars – Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, Bulgari Dubai

Like its original elegant sister in Bulgari Hotel Milano, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bulgari Resort Dubai celebrates the rich heritage of Italy. With raised banquets that feature stunning views of the Gulf, and dramatic decor that gives the impression you’re dining under the night sky, this is a treat in every sense.

Michelin-starred Italian chef, Niko Romito brings a blend of modern and classical Italian cooking and promises ‘exquisite flavours of Italy with modern simplicity’.

Here’s one promising review on Trip Advisor

“Professional Italian touch. Best service ever!”

Me and my boyfriend passed last night in Bulgari Hotel. We just arrived in Dubai. It was the best welcome we could have! Filippo, and his professional colleagues, made our night with the best warmth. Marco, the bartender, prepared a delicious cocktail customized for me, so well balanced for my whisky and dark chocolate taste!

Filippo AMAZED us all night, he pampered us with sweet speciality from the kitchen and the water infused in Sorrento lemons for one month (it was a gem, the little bignè….).

Finally I could say we will come back soon. Professionality made in Italy, elegance, but with that ITALIAN TOUCH that is so special.

Thanks for this to all and particularly to Filippo, talented bartender!!!! Learn more about Niko Romito at Bulgari Resort Dubai here

