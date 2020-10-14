Announcements
An Incredibly Beautiful New Mosque Is Now Welcoming Worshippers In DIFC
A stunning new Grand Mosque has opened at Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre.
The striking build has capacity for up to 500 worshippers and is a mix of contemporary and traditional styles. It has a gross floor area of 14,500 sq. ft and is accessible 24 hours a day, to serve all five daily prayer times, Friday and Ramadan prayers and completes the sequence of buildings on Gate Avenue’s promenade.
The new mosque is now open for worshippers
Natural light will bathe the interiors
Inspired by Islamic Architecture and using Islamic architectural elements, the interiors sound equally as mesmerising as the exterior and includes a dedicated ladies’ prayer area and can also
accommodate the ‘Jummah’ prayer.