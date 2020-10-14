An Incredibly Beautiful New Mosque Is Now Welcoming Worshippers In DIFC

A stunning new Grand Mosque has opened at Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre.

The striking build has capacity for up to 500 worshippers and is a mix of contemporary and traditional styles. It has a gross floor area of 14,500 sq. ft and is accessible 24 hours a day, to serve all five daily prayer times, Friday and Ramadan prayers and completes the sequence of buildings on Gate Avenue’s promenade.

The new mosque is now open for worshippers