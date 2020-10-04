د . إAEDSRر . س

Community

Dubai's Ruler Visits The Stunning Museum Of The Future

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

If you’ve been passing in Sheikh Zayed road the last couple of days, you’ve surely have seen that some parts of The Museum of The Future have been lit!

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the museum and reviewed the installation of the final piece of the Museum of the Future, along with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, to mark another outstanding achievement to the city of Dubai.

Pictures via @DXBMediaOffice

Pictures via @DXBMediaOffice

HH wants to inspire mankind to build a better future

During his visit His Highness said in a statement:

Our goal is not to merely build engineering icons. Rather, it is to inspire mankind to build a better future. Dubai continues to build and the UAE continues on its path of achievements. Progress favors those who know what they want.

Pictures via @DXBMediaOffice

Pictures via @DXBMediaOffice

His Highness continues:

With the addition of the Museum of the Future alongside Emirates Towers and the Dubai International Financial Centre, this area will be the most innovative and influential region in the future industry and driving sustainability and development.

Pictures via @DXBMediaOffice

Pictures via @DXBMediaOffice

Sheikh Mohammed inspecting the final stages of The Museum of the Future

Building the foundation of tomorrow

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?