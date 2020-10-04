Dubai's Ruler Visits The Stunning Museum Of The Future

If you’ve been passing in Sheikh Zayed road the last couple of days, you’ve surely have seen that some parts of The Museum of The Future have been lit!

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the museum and reviewed the installation of the final piece of the Museum of the Future, along with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, to mark another outstanding achievement to the city of Dubai.