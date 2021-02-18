Announcements
Rain Is (Possibly) Coming To The UAE This Weekend!
Rain Is (Possibly) Coming This Weekend!
FI-NA-LLYYYY.
Just in time for the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology reports there’s a chance of rainfall this weekend.
Thursday will be another day of dust and clouds, but there’s a probability of rainfall with scattered clouds on Friday, and Saturday will follow the same pattern, clouds with a further chance of rain showers in some areas.
A chance of rain? We’ll take it!
It’s been TOO LONG and if you thought there were too many fog videos on your feed, just WAIT till the rainfall vids start pouring in (!).
الطقس المتوقع ودرجات الحرارة العظمى والصغرى على مدن الدولة للأيام القادمة
#المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #درجات_الحرارة #الرطوبة_النسبية #دولة_الإمارات_العربية_المتحدة #طقس_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/MsLmkNPoIo
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) February 18, 2021
Temperatures will drop slightly and there’s a ‘probability’ of light rain
The Lovin Daily: A Man Was Arrested For Stealing A Camel To Gift To His Girlfriend
The Lovin Daily: A Man Was Arrested For Stealing A Camel To Gift To His Girlfriend https://t.co/5io1lXVPFy
— Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) February 18, 2021
Authorities Deny Recent Reports That Say Dubai Residents DON’T Need GDRFA Approval To Return
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), has denied reports claiming that Dubai residents do not need return permits/GDRFA approvals to enter the country.
To cut short, GDRFA approvals are still a MUST for all Dubai residents planning to return from their trips. This was confirmed by an Al Amer agent on February 18, Thursday morning.
Residents were left confused after news broke out claiming that Dubai residents do NOT need return permits, however, for the time being, this is not the case.
You can submit your return permit request via smart.gdrfad.gov.ae.
For further inquires, you can call immigration on +9714-707-5092 or for Dubai visas, contact Amer service on the toll-free number 800 5111 if you are living in the UAE.
If you are outside the UAE, call Amer on the toll-free number +9714-313-9999.
Read it here