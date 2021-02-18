Latest
Authorities Deny Recent Reports That Say Dubai Residents DON'T Need GDRFA Approval To Return
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), has denied reports claiming that Dubai residents do not need return permits/GDRFA approvals to enter the country.
To cut short, GDRFA approvals are still a MUST for all Dubai residents planning to return from their trips. This was confirmed by an Al Amer agent on February 18, Thursday morning.
Residents were left confused after news broke out claiming that Dubai residents do NOT need return permits, however, for the time being, this is not the case.
You can submit your return permit request via smart.gdrfad.gov.ae.
For further inquires, you can call immigration on +9714-707-5092 or for Dubai visas, contact Amer service on the toll-free number 800 5111 if you are living in the UAE.
If you are outside the UAE, call Amer on the toll-free number +9714-313-9999.
UAE authorities are reminding all visitors and residents in the country to wear their face mask when in public at ALL TIMES.
Those who fail to comply with the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations will be subject to face a penalty of AED3,000.
