5 New Taxi Companies Get The Go-Ahead In Dubai
WHOOP! 5 new ride-hailing companies are coming your way to help you get from A-to-B in Dubai.
According to Emarat Al Youmm, the following companies will work in addition to Careem and Uber:
XXRIDE, WOW, Koi, WIKIRIDE and DTC!
Keep your eyes peeled, more details on the roll-out is still TBC.
People are hoping the move will bring more competitive pricing to taxi services
In other taxi news, Dubai Is On Its Way To Becoming The First City In The Region To Operate Driverless Vehicles
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and General Motors-backed Cruise is kick-starting the operation of two Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) that will prepare digital maps for Driverless vehicles.
The process is prerequisite for the launch of driverless taxis and e-hail services by 2023, which will set Dubai up as a pioneer in commercially operating Cruise self-driving vehicles outside the US.
