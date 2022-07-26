5 New Taxi Companies Get The Go-Ahead In Dubai

WHOOP! 5 new ride-hailing companies are coming your way to help you get from A-to-B in Dubai.

According to Emarat Al Youmm, the following companies will work in addition to Careem and Uber:

XXRIDE, WOW, Koi, WIKIRIDE and DTC!

Keep your eyes peeled, more details on the roll-out is still TBC.

People are hoping the move will bring more competitive pricing to taxi services

pinkasfoura said: ‘ Hopefully prices reduce..’

arektabbara said: ‘ Healthy competition to keep prices regulated’

