د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

5 New Taxi Companies Get The Go-Ahead In Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

WHOOP! 5 new ride-hailing companies are coming your way to help you get from A-to-B in Dubai.

According to Emarat Al Youmm, the following companies will work in addition to Careem and Uber:

XXRIDE, WOW, Koi, WIKIRIDE and DTC!

Keep your eyes peeled, more details on the roll-out is still TBC.

People are hoping the move will bring more competitive pricing to taxi services

pinkasfoura said: ‘Hopefully prices reduce..’
arektabbara said: ‘Healthy competition to keep prices regulated’

via GIPHY

Read next: In other taxi news, Dubai Is On Its Way To Becoming The First City In The Region To Operate Driverless Vehicles

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and General Motors-backed Cruise is kick-starting the operation of two Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) that will prepare digital maps for Driverless vehicles.

The process is prerequisite for the launch of driverless taxis and e-hail services by 2023, which will set Dubai up as a pioneer in commercially operating Cruise self-driving vehicles outside the US.

Read it here

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer