Flights From The UAE To The UK Are Back ON!

UAE airlines have opened up flights from the UAE to the UK starting today. Both Emirates and Etihad have resumed flights for passengers from the UK and Ireland, provided they follow the quarantine flights in place for passengers from redlist countries

Note: You can only enter if you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK. You must enter through a designated port and quarantine in a government approved hotel for 10 days.

There are still a limited number of flights: Flights to Heathrow will resume today, flights to Birmingham will resume on June 15

Emirates and Etihad open up more flights to the UK