Travel Quarantine-FREE From The UAE To 30 Cities This Summer
Flights are resuming, furloughed pilots are being brought back, borders are slowly but surely opening back up, reducing quarantine periods, countries are welcoming tourists once again… so things are looking up!
And with that being said, if you’re one to be painted in wanderlust then your summer is definitely looking up! As UAE travellers planning their summer getaways can now choose from over 30 cities in 19 countries across the Emirates network that have opened their doors for tourism and business, where you will NOT need to self-isolate!
The list of quarantine-free destinations includes countries across Europe, the US, Middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways:
Quarantine-free destinations in Europe include:
- Cyprus
- Greece
- Italy
- Russia
- Turkey
- Spain
- France (from 9 June)
Middle East:
- Jordan
- Lebanon
- Bahrain
- Egypt
Beach and island destinations include:
- The Maldives
- Seychelles
- Phuket from 2 July
Africa:
- Kenya
- Tanzania
- Morocco
11 destination across the United States:
Miami will be added as the 12th destination on 21 July.
Emirates’ A380 aircraft, to several points including New York and Los Angeles this summer.
It’s exciting to see more and more countries opening their borders for travel and tourism to and from the UAE!! So the main takeaway here? GET VACCINATED!