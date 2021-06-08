Travel Quarantine-FREE﻿ From The UAE To 30 Cities This Summer

Flights are resuming, furloughed pilots are being brought back, borders are slowly but surely opening back up, reducing quarantine periods, countries are welcoming tourists once again… so things are looking up!

And with that being said, if you’re one to be painted in wanderlust then your summer is definitely looking up! As UAE travellers planning their summer getaways can now choose from over 30 cities in 19 countries across the Emirates network that have opened their doors for tourism and business, where you will NOT need to self-isolate!

The list of quarantine-free destinations includes countries across Europe, the US, Middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways:

Quarantine-free destinations in Europe include:

Cyprus

Greece

Italy

Russia

Turkey

Spain

France (from 9 June)

Middle East:

Jordan

Lebanon

Bahrain

Egypt

Beach and island destinations include:

The Maldives

Seychelles

Phuket from 2 July

Africa:

Kenya

Tanzania

Morocco

11 destination across the United States:

Miami will be added as the 12th destination on 21 July.

Emirates' A380 aircraft, to several points including New York and Los Angeles this summer.

