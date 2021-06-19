Dubai’s Ruler Was Spotted In A Local Supermarket

The Museum of the Future has not only Dubai peeps but the world in absolute AWE of its innovative design (the elliptical void and giant hula hoop shape) and intricate calligraphic carvings that illuminate light when turned on.

Launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai back in March 2015, the Museum of the Future is set to “enhance Dubai’s urban landscape and become a destination for tourists, visitors, and residents to learn about future technologies that will become a part of all aspects of life”, the WAM report stated.