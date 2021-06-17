Latest
What EPICness HH Sheikh Mohammed Has Planned For The Museum Of The Future
The Museum of the Future has not only Dubai peeps but the world in absolute AWE of its innovative design (the elliptical void and giant hula hoop shape) and intricate calligraphic carvings that illuminate light when turned on.
Launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai back in March 2015, the Museum of the Future is set to “enhance Dubai’s urban landscape and become a destination for tourists, visitors, and residents to learn about future technologies that will become a part of all aspects of life”, the WAM report stated.
A throwback launch video of the museum shows what we can expect to walk into once construction of the phenomenal building is complete
Picture 3D holographic projections all over the place, ROBOTS casually strolling around, drones, loads of innovative AI technology, outer space findings and other futuristic concepts.
Four floors of expansive exhibitions will focus on the possible futures of outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering, and health, wellness, and spirituality.
This museum is panning out to be a mini-trailer of a 2050-esque future
The museum will provide visitors with a sneak peek into the future…
The unconventionally shaped masterpiece of a building is located near the popular Emirates Towers on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road.
Seeing videos such as this it’s easy to guess that Dubai peeps can expect to see many exciting laser light shows and holographic displays within the hollow of the museum
Us every time we pass by the museum even though we live here and have seen it over a million times!