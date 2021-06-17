What EPICness HH Sheikh Mohammed Has Planned For The Museum Of The Future

The Museum of the Future has not only Dubai peeps but the world in absolute AWE of its innovative design (the elliptical void and giant hula hoop shape) and intricate calligraphic carvings that illuminate light when turned on.

Launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai back in March 2015, the Museum of the Future is set to “enhance Dubai’s urban landscape and become a destination for tourists, visitors, and residents to learn about future technologies that will become a part of all aspects of life”, the WAM report stated.

A throwback launch video of the museum shows what we can expect to walk into once construction of the phenomenal building is complete

Picture 3D holographic projections all over the place, ROBOTS casually strolling around, drones, loads of innovative AI technology, outer space findings and other futuristic concepts.

Four floors of expansive exhibitions will focus on the possible futures of outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering, and health, wellness, and spirituality.

This museum is panning out to be a mini-trailer of a 2050-esque future