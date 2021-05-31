The Battle For The AED1.2 Billion Super Yacht Docked In Dubai Has Been Thwarted

The battle for ownership of Luna, a luxury super yacht docked in Port Rashid has been thwarted once more.

The superyacht, which has been docked in Dubai for two years, was at the centre of a high-profile divorce settlement.

The former wife to a Russian oligarch, Tatiana Akhmedova has lost a challenge to seize the multi-million dirham yacht from her ex-husband Farkhad Akhmedov via a ruling from the supreme court in the Marshall Islands, according to The Times. Mr. Akhmedova will retain ownership of the superyacht which was previously owned by Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich. Tatiana has made previous attempts to freeze Mr. Akhmedov’s UAE assets, which were denied by a UAE court.