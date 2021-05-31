Latest
Boxes Of Pakistani Mangoes Fill Up An Entire Flight To Dubai
HABIIBII IT’S FINALLY MANGO SEASON!🥭
And this year around it’s quite literally man-GO out and mangoes IN.
The UAE halted all inbound passenger flights from Pakistan back on May 12, 2021, indefinitely – as a means to prevent the influx of COVID-19 cases. Although the situation is extremely tense with UAE-based exapts requesting return flights… this news takes the (mango-filled) cake.
Empty passenger flights from Pakistan are making their way to the UAE with boxes of mangoes in place of passengers
While Dubai shoppers can buy the mangonificent fruit year-round, the summer months of June & July are typically considered to be the peak season for plump, juicy and rich mangoes
You know what mango season means right?! MANGO themed EVERYTHING in restos and cafes around Dubai.
ALSO READ: Stranded For 68 Days: UAE Extends Ban On Flights From India Till June 30