Boxes Of Pakistani Mangoes Fill Up An Entire Flight To Dubai

HABIIBII IT’S FINALLY MANGO SEASON!🥭 And this year around it’s quite literally man-GO out and mangoes IN. The UAE halted all inbound passenger flights from Pakistan back on May 12, 2021, indefinitely – as a means to prevent the influx of COVID-19 cases. Although the situation is extremely tense with UAE-based exapts requesting return flights… this news takes the (mango-filled) cake. Empty passenger flights from Pakistan are making their way to the UAE with boxes of mangoes in place of passengers

While Dubai shoppers can buy the mangonificent fruit year-round, the summer months of June & July are typically considered to be the peak season for plump, juicy and rich mangoes

No passengers in flight. Pakistani Mangos are travelling to Dubai. 😊 pic.twitter.com/KwhQ2fmvgl — Aqsà (@AqsaYounasRana) May 30, 2021

