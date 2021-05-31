Coronavirus
Stranded For 68 Days: UAE Extends Ban On Flights From India Till June 30
In sad news this morning, it’s been announced that the India-UAE flight ban has once again been extended until June 30.
This means that UAE-based Indian expats will be stranded in India for more than 68 days now
The initial India to the UAE travel suspension was put in place back April 24, which was extended on May 4 by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).
The latest travel update on Emirates airlines’ website reads,
“Emirates has suspended passenger flights from India effective April 24, 2021, until June 30, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.”
UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID‑19 protocols will be exempt for travel.
However, the UAE’s flag carrier, Etihad Airways’ website is still showing ‘June 14’ as the date of suspension
Indian expats stuck in India are becoming more and more distressed as the travel suspension keeps extending. Thousands of UAE-based residents are hoping for flights to resume so they can return to their jobs, families, kids, studies and etc. Many are facing the threats of redundancies, expenditure and visa issues as they attempt to battle out feasible accommodation arrangements in India.
Hopeless residents are seeking return flights to the UAE via Tashkent, Uzbekistan, after spending 15 days in quarantine in the city.