Stranded For 68 Days: UAE Extends Ban On Flights From India Till June 30

In sad news this morning, it’s been announced that the India-UAE flight ban has once again been extended until June 30.

This means that UAE-based Indian expats will be stranded in India for more than 68 days now

The initial India to the UAE travel suspension was put in place back April 24, which was extended on May 4 by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The latest travel update on Emirates airlines’ website reads,

“Emirates has suspended passenger flights from India effective April 24, 2021, until June 30, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.”

UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID‑19 protocols will be exempt for travel.