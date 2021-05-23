د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Police Officers Help Out A Taxi Driver With Changing The Tyres

Dubai Police Officers Help Out A Taxi Driver With Changing The Tyres

This country just surprises us every time. From having a full-fledged conversations with a stranger in the elevator to getting your items on discount when you don’t have enough money on you. It’s happened to all of us.

Dubai can appear to be all about going big or going home… or having a big home but it’s the little things that make the expats call it their second home. Things like…

Dubai police officers stopped to help out a taxi driver with changing the tyres on the side of the road

The police officers do a lot for the community of Dubai

It’s certainly not in their job description to help out the taxi driver with changing the tyres but it was a noble act and highly appreciated. The TikTok was shot by a Dubai resident who spotted the police officers helping the taxi driver. You can see the two officers’ car parked in front of the taxi and both of them holding tools and changing out the tyre.

Although I don’t know how to change tyres, many people do and find it to be quite an easy task. But the helping hands surely made the process a lot smoother!

