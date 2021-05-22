A Dubai Real Estate Company Will Accept Dogecoin As Payment

A Dubai real estate firm named Samana Developers announced some news regarding cryptocurrencies ahead of its residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) which is launching this simmer.

Cryptocurrencies, like Dogecoin and Bitcoin have been taking over the market and a Dubai company decided it’s time to make use of the growing industry. The real estate market has also been on the rise since the COVID restrictions began to ease.

Samana Developers will also offer a 5% discount to investors who pay using Dogecoin

Although Dogecoin lost some value and cryptocurrencies took a hit earlier this week, this is still a great stepping stone for the use of them in the real world.

Decentralized Finance and digital payment are forms of finance and new payments systems that do not rely on middle men — conventional brokerages, exchanges or banks. This is accomplished using smart contracts for real estate buyers which are automated agreements that use online blockchain technology instead.

Imram Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers said in a press statement.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk stated that Tesla puchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and will allow customers to use cryptocurrencies to buy its electric cars. However the market is rapidly changing for cryptocurrencies, hence Musk’s decision to reversing his stance.