Fazza Just Announced The Birth Of His TWINS On Instagram

The birth of a newborn is just an experience you cannot compare. The feeling is unreal and it’s just double the excitement when they’re twins. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has just shared a photo on his Instagram stories that is all too cute. The picture he shared is a print of 2 baby feet, one blue and one pink. You know what that means! Fazza just announced that his family now have a newborn baby boy and girl

The twins, Rashid and Sheikha have been born! A very subtle image with a big meaning. A MAJOR congratulation to Fazza and his wife! His family of two have now become four and the UAE could not be happier. His wife is Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum. They married in 2019 and had their first babies TODAY, May 21. The boy’s name is Rashid and the girl’s is Sheikha. Fazza’s sister Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to socials to congratulate them on the birth of their twins. Her story says the twins’ full names in Arabic. Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum and Sheikha bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.