The Dog That Suffered Bullet Wounds Is Now Under The Care Of HH Sheikh Hamdan

*WARNING: This post contains graphic content

On January 28, a person witnessed an injured dog in the Al Barashi area, Sharjah and contacted the police. The dog named Grace was transported to Bubbles Pet Rescue which saved her life.

Bubbles Pet Rescue demanded justice for Grace! Read more about that here.

Over a month later, Grace is in the safe hands of Bubbles Pet Rescue and under the care of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum

Many people were invested in Grace’s story and were relieved to see her walking about and Fazza personally visiting her

Fazza shared videos on his Instastories yesterday of Grace in her kennel. He filmed her as she walked around looking so much healthier! He told her “you’re in safe hands now and I guarantee you wouldn’t be happier.”

The rescue also shared the videos on their Instagram with a much-requested update on Grace:

“We have a super great news to announce for those who were asking updates about Grace and following her story. Beautiful Grace is now under the care of his highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum (Sheikh Fazza). Words can’t express how grateful we are. We are blessed to be emaratis and have caring leaders like you! Grace is in good and safe hands right now under the process of recovering with professional veterinarian team.”

They concluded the caption with a statement that we can all agree is super heartfelt, saying ” We are forever grateful for this massive support. May Allah bless our leaders with health, happiness and protects our country.”

The community could not be happier to see Grace in the safe hands of a very dedicated team and HH Sheikh Hamdan!