Pet Rescue Centre Demands Justice For Dog That Was Found With Multiple Bullet Wounds In Sharjah

“She has no voice of her own, so we will speak for her. She deserves JUSTICE.”

On the 28th of January at 3 am, a passerby in Al Barashi area, Sharjah, came across an injured dog and called the police. The dog had been shot at multiple times and was brutally wounded. Bubbles Pet Rescue service came to the aid of the dog and admitted it to a vet clinic in Dubai.

The dog, named Grace, had two bullets removed from her body. An x-ray is further required to detect if there are any more lodged inside her.

Bubbles Pet Rescue service took to their Instagram page to write an open letter to anyone in the UAE who loves animals and has the power to put a stop to animal cruelty.

The rescue centre is intent on finding the culprit and imparting justice for this heinous crime. They are offering a reward to anyone who can give information on the person responsible for this cruelty.

The pet service has requested people for prayers and aid for Grace’s treatment.

Bubbles Pet Rescue is a service for abandoned, injured, neglected, abused, unwanted, and forgotten pets all over the UAE. The service aims to provide a second chance in life for the animals in need. Their motto? “They’re not stray, they are homeless.”