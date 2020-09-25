COVID-19 PCR Tests See A MAJOR Price Reduction In The UAE

On Wednesday, September 23 news broke that major hospitals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi (e.g. Mediclinic, Seha, Medeor Hospital and LLH Hospital) have reduced the price of COVID-19 PCR tests to AED180. That is a 28% price reduction as the previous price for a COVID-19 nasal swab test was AED250.

This was the second drop in the price of COVID PCR tests this month. Originally the price for COVID-tests in the country was AED370 per person.

The price reduction is a part of ongoing efforts to get residents and citizens to get themselves tested and drive down the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections in the country.

You will now be charged AED180 + 5% VAT (making it AED189) for all categories if you get yourself tested at government-owned healthcare centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

However, the elderly, people of determination, people suffering from chronic illnesses and ALL Emirati citizens are eligible for FREE COVID tests

Who is eligible for FREE COVID-19 tests in Dubai?

Hospitalized patients

Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms

Patients 60 years of age and older showing symptoms (Local news reports the age has been updated to 50 years, we’re waiting on confirmation for this. Dubai’s local health authority website states it’s 60 years)

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms

Pregnant women

People of determination

Those with chronic illnesses

Those who were in contact with a positive case and are presenting with symptoms

Those who have returned from travel and are presenting with symptoms

Emirati Citizens

Information via Dubai Health Authority